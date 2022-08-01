Crimes of the Future | Top reviews, reviews and ratings

David Cronenberg’s cinema (Cosmópolis (64%), La Mosca (91%) and Naked Lunch (71%)) is characterized by being disruptive, experimental, cerebral and visceral. The films of this director, who is considered the king of the ‘body horror’ genre, are designed so that the viewer questions the depths of the human condition through twisted images that combine terror with anatomy and psychology. This summer, the Canadian filmmaker premieres in commercial theaters and on the MUBICrimes of the Future (78%) (2022), a film with which he confirms that at 79 years of age his cinema is more alive than ever.

Cronenberg’s films are strange, they are not suitable for sensitive stomachs, most of his works are considered cult works that leave no one indifferent. With a filmography spanning decades, the filmmaker has uniquely explored themes such as the transformation of the human body, identity, ageing, decay, infection and ambition. Cronenberg has managed to reinvent the convictions of the fantasy genre, horror and science fiction.

In his most recent film, Crimes of the Future (78%), which premiered last May in the Competition Section of the Cannes Film Festival, Cronenberg places us in the near future, where humanity is learning to adapt to its synthetic environment, in a world where pain does not exist. This evolution takes humans beyond their natural state and towards a metamorphosis, altering their biological structure. This film stars Léa Seydoux (No Time to Die (83%), The French Chronicle (82%), The Life of Adèle (90%)), Kristen Stewart (Spencer (85%), Happy New Year (100%) , Menace in the Deep (40%)) and Viggo Mortensen (Falling (85%), Green Book: Friendship Without Borders (78%), Captain Fantastic (83%)).

Crimes of the Future (78%) is one of the most commented authorial proposals of the year because the director’s twisted genius and body horror are present in this work, as confirmed by critics. As expected, the film caused a stir among film critics since its premiere in Cannes, where, by the way, he received a 7-minute ovation from the audience that attended the screening. In reviews, the international press underscored that audiences can expect a masterful film that celebrates the best of Cronenberg cinema. In short, an intellectual, philosophical piece designed with surgical precision that contains the most characteristic elements of the director.

With Crimes of the Future (78%), Cronenberg reflects on beauty, art, technology, the environment, the evolution of the human body and the future of humanity. These themes receive a sober, gloomy and intelligent treatment. Specialists declare that it is one of the best films in Cronenberg’s career, one of the most powerful and visceral in his most recent filmography.

Crimes of the Future (78%) is a film that stands out with the stamp of its director, a work with a lot of identity, with a lot of gore and brutal images that will shock the audience. Critics also praise the performances of the leading trio of Mortensen, Seydoux and Stewart. It should be noted that after a brilliant performance in Spencer (85%), the world remains eager to see Stweart’s next works, in Crimes of the Future (78%) she reconfirms her great growth as an actress in recent years and delights with a hypnotic and complex performance of his character.

Although the majority of critics are surprised in their reviews by all the substance of Crimes of the Future (78%), there are also negative critics who think that it is a very uncomfortable and heavy film to watch. A film that is difficult to connect with, that leaves many loose ends and that becomes tedious despite how interesting its premise seems. This sector of criticism details that it is more an exercise in style in which Cronenberg brought together some elements of his first films just to satisfy the fans, however, wanting to cover so many topics, the structure and the characters are blurred in a slow story. that does not end by telling what was proposed.

Crimes of the Future (78%) is already available on the platform of MUBI.

Here’s more of what critics are saying about Crimes of the Future (78%):

Sebastian Valley of hush magazine:

…before denouncing the media, political or environmental system, Cronenberg seeks an existential reflection on the consumption of images and technologies and the physical, mental and anthropological changes they bring to the human perceptual apparatus.

Greta Padilla of soups:

Crimes of the Future is so brilliant that the director remains in his contrasts. While discussing the future of human beings in the face of the loss of those elements that physiologically define us as such…

Fer Ramirez of out of focus:

…Crimes of the Future suffers from wanting to incur too many themes (…) but satisfactorily closes few, blurring the role of several of its characters and making some of its moments during the second act irrelevant.

Matias Mora Montero of Run Camera:

… I find it tremendously admirable that Cronenberg, at 79 years of age and carrying a truly prolific career, maintains that instinct full of curiosity, which has given us so much cinematographic greatness…

Nicholas Barber of BBC:

With this cast and this premise, what a fantastic miniseries this could be. But, as it is, he gladly returns to the obsessions of his first films, without living up to many of them.

jordan hoffman from A.V. Club:

…the movie is just a concrete wall of very slow dialogue. Strange dialogue, clear, but slow, and in dark and ugly rooms too.

Peter Bradshaw of Guardian:

Crimes of the Future is a huge, operatically outrageous epic black comedy (…) comedy is certainly one way to look at Crimes of the Future and Kristen Stewart’s excellent performance is part of that.

sergi sanchez of The reason:

For fans of Cronenberg’s films, “Crimes of the Future” can be interpreted as a museum dedicated to his work, an encyclopedia of his prolific creative philosophy concentrated in one hundred minutes of footage.

David Garcia Mino of Cintylatio:

Crimes of the Future shakes the foundations of the understanding of cinema in the middle of the 2020s, when it seemed that provocation could only be sensory and not intellectual…

Alonso Duralde of TheWrap:

Cronenberg creates viscerally unforgettable images that horrify, yes, but also provoke big and shocking ideas about ourselves: the monstrosity of the disease, the perhaps inevitable hybrid of the corporeal and the mechanical, the determination of the self…

