Crimes of the Future trailer David Cronenberg returns to body horror Kristen Stewart Lea Seydoux Viggo Mortensen

Thanks to his new installment, the Canadian director is reunited with the body horror that made him famous.

If you talk about body horror, there the director David Cronenberg does not fail It is the subgenre that made him famous with jewels of the caliber of videodrome, The Fly either The Brood. Now the Canadian returns to enter into communion with his old rites to present his most recent film Crimes of the Future.

The delivery presented its trailer this Thursday and puts the renowned filmmaker to work with the praised Kristen Stewartthe most recent and important of the Bond girls Lea Seydoux and also collects it with Viggo Mortensenwith whom did A violent history Y eastern promises.

The story of Crimes of the Future It is set in the near future where Humans undergo a series of transformations and mutations to adapt to the world’s new synthetic environment..

In this context, the artist Saul Tenser (Mortensen) together with his partner Caprice (Seydoux) they publicly exhibit the metamorphosis of their organs through performances classified as avant-garde.

This while Timlin (Stewart), a researcher at the National Organ Registry, obsessively follows their movements; at the same time that a mysterious collective that operates behind the scenes wants harness Tenser’s notoriety to highlight the next phase of human evolution.

Crimes of the Future Its premiere is scheduled for next June.