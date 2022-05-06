Crimes of the Future trailer | Where to see the trailer for the new David Cronenberg movie? When does it premiere?

David Cronenberg goes a step further by showing what his new movie will be Crimes of the Future (Crimes of the Future), a particular science fiction story in the most insane and characteristic tone of the Canadian director around the body horrorwith Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux Y Kristen Stewart in the main roles.

Set in a near future in which humans undergo a series of transformations and mutations to adapt to the world’s new synthetic environment.

In this universe, the artist Saul Tenser (Mortensen) together with his partner Caprice (Seydoux) publicly exhibit the metamorphosis of their organs through performances classified as avant-garde.

This while Timlin (Stewart), a researcher at the National Organ Registry, obsessively follows their movements; at the same time that a mysterious collective operating behind the scenes wants to use Tenser’s notoriety to highlight the next phase of human evolution.

Crimes of the Future its premiere is planned for the 3 of June next in the United States.