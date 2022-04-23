“Crimes of the future”: watch the trailer for Cronenberg’s new film with Kristen Stewart | terror | cannes | Cinema and series

horror film director David Cronenbergbrings us back a new horror film that, this time, will feature the participation of Kristen Stewartthe nominee for best actress at the 2022 Oscar Awards.

“crimes of the future” bears the same name as a movie Cronenberg released in the 1970s; however, it is not a remake of the tape. In reality, much of the plot is still kept secret.

YOU CAN SEE: “Stranger things 4”: 5 unknowns that the new trailer for the Netflix series left us

David Cronenberg made a movie with the same name in the 70’s. Photo: Cronenberg

David Cronenberg

Cronenberg became famous years ago for his contribution to the ‘body horror’, a horror subgenre where bodily alterations and affectations, as well as its functions and fluids, are essential to tell its story. He is the creator of titles such as “Epidemia”, “The fly”, “Crash: strange pleasures”, among others. These made the filmmaker obtain a very peculiar reputation that serves as an influence for future generations. This year he will premiere in Cannes, “Crimes of the future” and finally we have a first preview.

David Cronenberg was born in Canada on March 15, 1943. Photo: MUBI

Trailer for “Crimes of the Future”

The film stars Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart, and first impressions have been interesting.

Recently, some opinions were leaked from those who could already see it and they assure that the film will cause a lot of anxiety, disgust and nerves in the spectators. With these comments, it could be considered one of the most interesting and controversial titles that will arrive at Cannes in 2022.