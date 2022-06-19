Crimes of the Future | Where to see the new David Cronenberg movie?

Crimes of the Futurethe reunion of David Croneberg with the body horror, It can be seen by fans in Chile and Latin America, after its streaming premiere was confirmed.

The story of Crimes of the Future is set in the near future where humans undergo a series of transformations and mutations to adapt to the world’s new synthetic environment.

In this context, the artist Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen) together with his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux) publicly expose the metamorphosis of their organs through performances classified as avant-garde.

This while Timlin (Kristen Stewart), a researcher at the National Organ Registry, obsessively follows their movements; at the same time that a mysterious collective operating behind the scenes wants to use Tenser’s notoriety to highlight the next phase of human evolution.

Crimes of the Future | Where can you see the new David Cronenberg movie?

When two weeks have passed since the Cannes 2022 film festival ended, it has now been revealed that the film streaming platform MUBI acquired the rights to broadcast Crimes of the Futureby David Croneneberg, in Chile, Latin America, Turkey, India and Malaysia.

The platform managed to position itself strongly in the film event on the French Riviera, not only by keeping the licenses for Croneneberg’s work, but also because it bought the new Park Chan-wook, Decision To Leave, for the United Kingdom, Ireland , India and Turkey; in addition to the winner of the Grand Prize at the Close festival, by Lukas Dhont, for the United Kingdom, Latin America, Turkey and India; among other works that stood out in the samples and competitions.