Crimes of the Future, with Kristen Stewart, hits Cannes 2022

Just as I had anticipated, director David Cronenberg is causing a stir with his new movie. The famous horror director finally premiered his tape Crimes of the Future, in the Cannes Film Festival 2022, where he had strong reactions.

And it is that it was reported that some people began to pay the function after only minutes since it began, due to its explicit violence. Nevertheless, the film starring Kristen Stewart ended with a standing ovation from the Cannes audience.

Crimes of the Future hits Cannes

A few days ago, the filmmaker David Cronenberg assured that he expected strong reactions to his new film, Crimes of the Future. In an interview, the creator of iconic horror movies said he expected some to leave the room within the first five minutes of the film.

Precisely this was what happened during its premiere in Cannes 2022. As reported Variety, audience members began to leave the screening after only a few minutesdue to the explicit violence and the strong topics covered.

Apparently, it was enough only with the first scene, where a child is killed by his own mother, so that part of the public decided to leave the room. Nevertheless, those who stayed seem to have quite enjoyed themselves Crimes of the Future.

The movie starring Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen received a six-minute standing ovation. It should be remembered that in Cannes it is already a tradition to measure the quality of the films according to the time of ovation they receive after finishing.

Crimes of the Future focuses on a dystopian society where the human body begins to mutate and transform to adapt to changes in the world. This includes eliminating the sensation of feeling pain, which leads to a series of disturbing experiments.

The first trailer for the film made an impact due to its explicit scenes of violence and YouTube classified it as content for people over 18. It will be June 3 when the new David Cronenberg opens in American theaters.