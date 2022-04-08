Criminal Minds: Top 10 Celebrity Guest Stars

The popular CBS drama series Criminal minds focuses on the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, which, through criminal profiling, helps track and stop serial killers and criminal behavior. The main team of the BAU changes a lot throughout the series, as does the supporting cast. What Criminal minds follows a case-by-episode structure, there are plenty of opportunities for actors to guest star in one or two episodes.

The series’ guest stars have ranged from industry newcomers to well-known faces with acclaimed careers behind them. Whether they were familiar when they appeared on the series, or just starting out, fans watching the series today would be able to spot many familiar faces among the guest stars of Criminal minds.

10 Cameron Monaghan in “The Boogeyman”

Known for his recent roles as Ian Gallagher on the long-running series Shameless and Jerome Valeska in the DC hit Gotham, Cameron Monaghan was only thirteen years old when she appeared in the second season of Criminal minds. Monaghan’s character, Jeffrey Charles, is revealed to be the unsub who brutally murders his classmates and covers up his murders with the skill of a much older and more experienced killer. Despite his young age, Monaghan delivers a brilliant performance that makes the episode’s narrative all the more harrowing.

9 Luke Perry in “Minimum Loss”

Luke Perry rose to fame in the 1990s for his role as Dylan McKay on the Fox teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 and was known to younger audiences for playing Fred Andrews on the CW series Riverdale. Perry appeared in the season four episode “Minimum Loss”, where he played Benjamin Cyrus, the leader of a cult where children were abused. Prentiss and Reid go undercover but find themselves embroiled in a hostage situation when Cyrus goes from his calm and collected facade to the controlling and violent unsub he is accused of.

8 Ben Savage played a young Jason Gideon

Ben Savage has been a prominent face on the small screen for many years. He rose to fame with his starring role as Cory Matthews in the 1993 comedy Boy Meets World, which followed Cory and his friends through high school and college. Savage reprized her role in the 2014 Disney Channel series Girl Meets World. In the flashback episode, “Nelson’s Sparrow”, Savage played a younger version of former BAU agent Jason Gideon. Savage perfectly recreated the essence of the character, behaving in the same way as Mandy Patinkin when she played him.

7 Jason Alexander in “Masterpiece”

The George Costanza by SeinfeldHe was almost unrecognizable when he appeared onthe fourth season of Criminal minds. Actor Jason Alexander played Henry Grace, an extremely intelligent and narcissistic serial killer who had a grudge against the BAU because Rossi had arrested his brother.

Unlike other unsubs, Grace confessed to the murders he committed while letting the BAU know that he had captured another five people who will die every two hours if not found by the team. This knowledge makes the unsub feel superior, as if he has the upper hand, but of course, in the end he is outclassed by Rossi and the team.

6 Tim Curry as the Prince of Darkness

English actor Tim Curry, known for his beloved roles as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Pennywise in the original version of Item and Wadsworth in clue, participated as a guest in the fifth and sixth seasons by Criminal Minds as unsub Billy Flynn, nicknamed The Prince of Darkness. Flynn was a serial killer who raided and murdered entire families in the dark, leaving the children alive to experience the same trauma he experienced in his youth. Curry’s performance is memorable, with fans and the show’s cast labeling the Prince of Darkness as one of the creepiest unsubs. of criminal minds .

5 James Van Der Beek as Tobias Hankel

James Van Der Beek became known as the protagonist of the series Dawson’s Creek by The WB . However, in the second season of Criminal minds showed a completely different facet of his interpretive ability . Van Der Beek played Tobias Hankel, an unsub with dissociative identity disorder, who immortalized the personality of his dead, abusive father. Hankel, initially believed to be a witness, is discovered as the unsub by JJ and Reid. As JJ is attacked by Hankel’s vicious dogs, Hankel kidnaps Reid, holds him at gunpoint and injects him with Dilaudid.

4 Jane Lynch as Diana Reid

Veteran actress Jane Lynch has had a long and successful career on stage and screen, with many accolades, including five Emmy Awards, to her credit. She is possibly best known for playing cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester on the comedy series glee.

Lynch appears in Criminal minds throughout many seasons and represents the mother of Dr. Spencer Reid. Her character is diagnosed with schizophrenia early in the series, and Spencer’s desire to care for her himself becomes a major part of her plot, especially in the twelfth season.

3 Michelle Trachtenberg in “Zugzwang”

Michelle Trachtenberg has been acting since she was a child and is known for her roles in the film EuroTrip, as Dawn, Buffy’s sister, in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and as serial antagonist Georgina Sparks in the 2007 teen drama Gossip Girl. Trachtenberg played the unsub, Diane Turner, in the featured episode Zügzwang from the eighth season . Turner was jealous and obsessive, willing to die for the attention of someone she loved, which led to her being responsible for the death of Maeve Donovan, Reid’s girlfriend. Trachtenberg’s performance was completely convincing and made her stand out from the other unsubs in season eight.

2 Mark Hamill as the Replicant

Mark Hamill’s name is recognizable to generations of moviegoers for his role as Luke Skywalker in the movie franchise. Star Wars . In Criminal minds, Hamill took on the role of FBI agent turned serial killer John Curtis, also known as “The Replicant”. The Replicant appeared throughout the eighth season of the series. He is a copycat killer who recreates the murders from the cases the BAU has already solved to make fun of them. The Replicant’s plot and Hamill’s performance are remembered by fans as one of the best in the series.

1 Aubrey Plaza as Cat Adams

Comedic actress Aubrey Plaza is probably best known for her role as April Ludgate, the sarcastic Pawnee Parks Department employee on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. However, Plaza took a darker path when she played the talented assassin Cat Adams.. Plaza first appeared in the episode entropy, Considered by many to be the best episode of Criminal minds, and continued to mock the BAU, specifically Reid, in her guest appearances in seasons twelve and fifteen. Adams’ quick wit and her ability to match Reid’s intellectually made her and Aubrey Plaza some of the series’ most memorable appearances.