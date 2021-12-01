Crimson Desert shows up again and is as unreal as it is beautiful

Announced in 2019, Crimson Desert is definitely a very important product for Pearl Abyss. It is in fact their most important game after Black Desert Online and the care that the developers are pouring into the project emerges once again after the announcement and the latest trailers in a gameplay movie. leaked in the past few hours. And the quality is simply impressive.

The new video of Crimson Desert was stolen and released immediately online. On YouTube it is no longer available but on Twitter the gameplay video continues to circulate and despite the low quality of the resolution and format, you immediately notice the big steps forward made by Pearl Abyss, the South Korean studio creator of the narrative universe of the game. In the video, which you find a little further down, you can see a decidedly realistic graphic sector, as well as the animations of the main character but not only. The game environments and the various atmospheric effects, such as rain and wind, are also replicated to perfection.

We don’t know when Crimson Desert will officially show up again. The footage however demonstrates how it works are practically on the right track. At this point the quality level of the game, at least on a graphic level, is very high and it would seem to be practically ready. Unfortunately at the moment we have to settle for this footage but beware: surprises in this regard could be in the pipeline.

New Crimson Desert footage by Pearl Abyss pic.twitter.com/9Jth5cXTKl – I am Akira (@ Akira092421) November 30, 2021

The Game Awards 2021 will be broadcast from Los Angeles next week. The event, hosted by Geoff Keighly, could therefore have as World Premiere also a more extensive footage and perhaps a gameplay demo of Crimson Desert. It costs nothing to hope and the fact that this footage has been leaked could be one more indication that the development team has prepared something for this year’s end. In case of information and official update we will update you, so keep following us for all news and announcements in the pipeline.