Criptovaluta.it invites Binance and Giacomo Zucco to Casa Sanremo

With over 9 million accesses in 2021we are the first information site on the world crypto in Italy and we could not miss it. From tomorrow we are at Sanremo houseevent of the event more important than villagewhere we will also have the privilege of hosting among the best representatives in the sector.

All ready for tomorrow! Criptovaluta.it brings crypto to Sanremo

We start from tomorrow’s presentation, for one five days which will see not only popularizers, but also by our side big player of the world of exchange. We will bring – and we say it not without a hint of pride – the world of cryptocurrencies and of Bitcoin to Sanremowhile the Home celebrates his fifteenth birthday.

Our guests? We will leave with Giacomo Zuccopopularizer Bitcoin among the most representative not only in Italy, but all over the world. With Federico Rivi from Bitcoin Train we will then deal with one of the most discussed aspects, that of mining and there will also be room for what is outside the world of $ BTC.

The Great Guests of Criptovaluta.it

Guest list of cryptocurrency.it at Crypto Talks of Casa Sanremo:

Guest Social Main role Giacomo Zucco Twitter BHB Network Federico Rivi Twitter Bitcoin Train Luca Boiardi Twitter Crypto Gateway Lucia Quaglia Linkedin Binance Gabriele Pellerone Facebook thINK Different Guest list of Criptovaluta.it at Casa Sanremo 2022 Crypto Talk

After the introductions by rite tomorrow Monday 31 Januarywe will be on the air Tuesday 1st February with Giacomo Zuccowith whom we will talk about Bitcoin to the general public, with the most interesting and unique aspects of BTC which will be illustrated to the general public by the best Italian popularizer (and not, at least in our opinion).

It will then be the turn of our appointment with Federico Rivi from Bitcoin Trainwith whom we will talk about mining and energy consumption, by disassembling i common places that keep the bench in the Italian press as well.

There will then be room for Luca Boiardi from The Crypto Gatewaywith whom we will talk about Decentralized Financewith some gems concerning the best projects also in perspective, always trying to be attractive even for a non-specialist public.

He will be our guest too Lucia Quaglia from Binancewith which we will talk together about the present and the future of the most important exchange in the world in terms of volumes and among the favorites also by Italian users.

Our review will close with a chat with the Tattoo Artist Gabriele Pelleronewhich will accompany us in the next evolutions of the world of NFT and gods metaverseeven for artists who work on flesh and bone like him. A insight important on how this type of technology will be able to put itself at the service of a world that is traditionally far away.

Amadeus cutting the ribbon today. We are ready, are you?

Todayat 18:00the ribbon will be cut by Amadeuswhich will symbolically start operations for Sanremo house. We from Cryptocurrency.it we are ready, pledging to take the opportunity to bring the world of cryptocurrencies and of Bitcoin even among a large public, perhaps more interested in gainbut who will still have the opportunity to understand this type of tools more fully.

With guests from prominentthe best that we could have chosen for a work of dissemination that – we say it again with a pinch of pride – will take place inmedia event more important than our country. You can follow us every day in streaming also on our site. We are ready? And you? Let us know on our main social channels, leave a comment on ours official Twitter account and start taking part in this incredible event today.

The social networks of cryptocurrency.it that will broadcast the streaming are: