Crisanti ad Accordi & Disaccordi (Nine): “At the end of the Omicron wave in one way or another we will all come to terms with Covid”

Will we all do Covid in the next three months? At the end of the wave Omicron will be there who got vaccinated And who got infected and who, unfortunately, died as a consequence of the Covid infection “. Like this Andrea Crisanti, guest of ‘Agreements & Disagreements’, the political talk led by Luca Sommi And Andrea Scanzi broadcast on Nove, commented the words of the professor Matteo Bassetti, who had declared: “In the next three months, those who have not done Covid to date will do so. There will be some who will do it well, there will be some who will do it less well and there will be some who will do it very badly. And we will all pay the consequences “. “This is a virus that has a very high transmission index, comparable to measles – said the microbiologist – I do not think it has reached the maximum possible transmission for a pathogen, so it is clear that we are faced with an absolute novelty. And look, with a virus that has this transmission rate, which clearly makes any even impossible tracking activities, because he understands that it is impossible to potentially trace 15 contacts and then the whole chain of contacts of contacts. The transmission rate of this virus is so high that it may have passed without too many comments the fact that Australia and New Zealand have abandoned the zero Covid policy, precisely due to the characteristics of this virus, so it is clear that it is difficult to disagree with Bassetti’s statement ”, concluded the professor.

