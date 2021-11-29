Crisanti’s theory on the end of the epidemic











Andrew Chrysants, microbiologist at the University of Padua, took stock of the new Omicron variant during an interview granted to ‘Corriere della Sera’. The expert said: “It is one variant with high transmissionotherwise he would not have bullied Delta. It has a selective advantage, it is more contagious“.

Omicron variant and end of the epidemic: Chrysanti’s explanation

Crisanti explained: “It would be one bad news if Omicron is found to cause severe disease. It would be one excellent news if instead it were understood that, as it seems on the basis of the first data collected in South Africa, it is responsible for mild symptoms ”.

In this second case, for Crisanti “it would be proof that the epidemic is over because it would be fed by a variant that immunizes without hurting. It would mean that the virus is evolving towards less virulence. So the appearance of this new strain is not necessarily a bad thing ”.

Crisanti’s opinion on Covid vaccines for children

Andrea Crisanti has suggested caution regarding the anti Covid vaccines for the 5-11 range.

His words: “I am not against vaccinating children. I am simply a waiter ”.

The microbiologist added: “There is no rush. In 2 months, when we have the data from Israel, where the pediatric campaign has started, we will be able to conclude that these vaccines are safe. I am sure it will, but it is too early to start now with a blanket prophylaxis plan. You must have haste instead in administering the third doses “.

Crisanti explained: “« The authorization by the European agency Ema for the pediatric vaccine is based on a study which involved about 2 thousand children. A limited casuistry. From my point of view and other colleagues with these numbers one should speak at most of preliminary study. I also wonder to what social level the children included in the study belong to. It almost always ends up that the most vulnerable families participate in the trials “.

The expert further explained his position on vaccines: “I have never been against any vaccine but it is the data that counts. And from this position I don’t move an inch. It is a question of procedure and transparency“.



Virgil News | 11-29-2021 12:53