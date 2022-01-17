Crisciello: “The yellow Dybala is slowly finding answers. The closing credits have started. Arrivabene serious words. Marotta is behind Joya: prepare the hunchback”

Michele Crisciello he also addressed the thorny Dybala theme in his long editorial for Tuttomercatoweb. Here are his considerations: “I was seeing Roma for a moment, waiting for the big match in Bergamo. Mourinho just needs Ronaldo to be taken and then they satisfied him with everything. Then he puts two children in a minute and wants to demonstrate … what? especially him. Inter theme, transfer theme. The yellow Dybala, at Juventus, is slowly finding answers. More negative than positive. There is the tear and one day Dybala will speak. Not now. Juventus, apparently, Juventus. he made an omelette and maybe he is also happy, so he can put aside the money for Dybala’s renewal for Vlahovic’s hiring. The fact is that the credits have started but it is serious that the number 2 of the club, before the Supercoppa, he shot to zero on his strongest striker. He is not from Juve. But many things, for three years, have not been with Juve anymore. However, behind Dybala there is Marotta who does his job and also well. The operation at Higuain. At that time there was a lot of money to be paid, more than 90 million, for a clause to Napo there. Now at zero, and taking him from Juve, it would be better for Beppone. These are the consequences when you lose your CEO too easily and don’t put a single clause on him that he can’t go to rival clubs for the next three years. A mess.

Now Marotta, who knows Dybala’s agents well, is preparing the ground for the pine grove. Sanchez will leave, at the end of the year, with a hefty salary of 7 million euros. Marotta adds one per season + a series of bonuses to get to ten and takes Dybala to zero. With the same money as the Chilean, more or less the Argentine will be taken. Hunchback shot. If it makes it happen this is a touch of class. Lautaro Martinez is held, happy to stay in a winning club and bring his friend Paoletto into his house, confirm Dzeko and add Scamacca. The picture of the 4 points is complete. Correa could be sold in June. Outside the attackers’ department, Marotta is ready to make a single trip to Sassuolo where he finds his friend Carnevali who would take him to Frattesi, as well as Scamacca. Framework ready for the summer. If not, there will be no setbacks, since there is still a long way to go.

In the meantime, the Salernitana has a new owner. Iervolino ng Obviously it cannot be judged after a press conference. Well the engagement of Sabatini but to understand if he still has the cartridges to shoot. At the conference he seemed convinced of what he has in mind even though football is an ugly beast. Surely someone who takes the Salernitana in Serie A for 4 money is a smart entrepreneur. It deserves respect. However, I did not want to talk about Iervolino. Premise: I don’t understand the Salernitana fans and I never understood them. It’s okay to insult Fabiani but even making him the death posters in the city after his resolution seems excessive and out of place. Salernitana has made three promotions in her life from B to A, one of these unexpected with Fabiani DS and do you wish death to the manager who led you to see Juve, Napoli, Milan and Inter in Salerno? One who also worked for your team with his brother who died in bed and who in the summer spent the nights to make the team and keep up with the folly of the Trustee. Surely this Salernitana is not competitive but it was not easy to ask a President who knew he was losing the club and to convince the players to go to Salerno with the risk that their contracts in December would be torn up in the toilet. Lotito was given a coward. Proof that Lotito is no longer the boss of football for a year and a half. It has lost power and it shows from these things. They played a bad joke on him. It is true that there are rules and he knew that he could not have two teams in A but I prefer to give a one-year exemption to a healthy club than to oblige him to sell his games at the end of the year because he had to keep the team in B. For respect for last year’s championship and the grenade fans. As always, Italy confirms itself as the country of two weights and two measures. Lotito had to respect the rules in 6 months and a company that produced millions of euros and profits was taken away from him. No one has said anything to Sampdoria for years, to Juventus they don’t even come close to asking why every year it ends with more than 100 million in debts, Inter have allowed Inter to win a championship without paying salaries and we could go on indefinitely. In the infinite there is Genoa which, before the sale, had a debt situation from books in court immediately.

Ball on the pitch, let’s go back to football but we always talk about Genoa. The management is not for amateurs to the fray, it would be an offense to the whole system of the D series, often very organized. The technical management, the transfer market and the coaches on the payroll of the Grifone are anti-football stuff. Take Sheva when you knew from day one it was going to be a bloodbath. Do you pay Ballardini and Maran and take another foreigner? Someone stop them. This team could be saved with Ballardini or with a revolutionary transfer market. Another bet in a sea of ​​troubles and uncertainties. Genoa, after so many years of trying, would deserve relegation to Serie B. And let the splendid Genoa fans not get angry with us but with their managers who are humiliating the history of a glorious club with senseless choices. La Lanterna also went out at Sampdoria. D’Aversa pays for sins that are not his. The exemption is a message to Faggiano who is now cornered by the new management. Romei’s return brings back Osti who could also bring Ienca back to Sampdoria, very close to Giampaolo. The new coach who brings all the staff and in case of salvation will be entitled to a two-year contract from 1.2 per season. In all of this you have to take Candreva and put him on the market because for the way Giampaolo plays the outsiders are useless. In D’Aversa, the purchases had to be made and the exemption was not communicated. With all due respect, the Gabbiadini, Caputo and Quagliarella attack cannot give you great certainties in 2022. Perhaps it was carried in 2016. People who have reached the end of the race and many poor players. President arrested in the middle of the season and, as always, the fault lies with the Coach. Giampaolo arrives. Champagne. Is Giampaolo the one they know at Sampdoria or the last one in Milan and Turin? Next to pay will be Daniele Faggiano forced to resign. Ferrero’s arrest has blown all the balance and today, at Sampdoria, there are more managers than players. “