Criscito: “A point is always better than zero”

“Too bad we didn’t manage to bring home the three points.” This is how captain Domenico Criscito made his debut at the microphones of Sky Sport at the end of the Genoa equal comeback at Empoli (2-2).

On his face a great disappointment at the exit from the field: «There is disappointment because in my opinion we had an excellent first half. Then in the second half we gave up, and I don’t know why. Empoli did well to score two goals. Luckily we were able to recover; a point is always better than zero, but there is regret for not having obtained this victory ».

Great contribution of players who have grown up in the Genoa youth sector: «The Genoa shirt is a very important one. We “old” try to convey the love we have for this team. There are many guys who come from the youth sector and I must say that Sbravati and Genoa do an excellent job with the youth sector. Today there were four boys coming from the youth sector on the field; Genoa is doing a great job with the young players ».

Being the captain, after returning from Russia, in such a difficult moment: “It is in these moments that the captain must come out – explains Criscito – I always try to give my best on and off the pitch and I try to be an example especially for the younger. For this shirt I always give everything and I will always give everything and so must all my teammates ».



