Crisis Barcelona, ​​the departure of the star decided: he lands in Serie A

Barcelona is in full crisis and several important players are thinking of leaving the club: after the departure of the star has been decided, he lands in Serie A

It will always make an impression to say: the Barcelona is out of the Champions League in the groups. An epochal result, which has happened very few times in the history of the club. A real failure, which will force the club to reflect deeply on the future of the club. Among other things, the first step in the cup with big ears was anything but impossible to overcome.

But for this Barcelona apparently there are no limits, in the negative. The war machine called Bayern Monaco he wiped out the blaugrana 3-0, relegating them to third place and relegation to the Europa League, where they will face a play-off to access the round of 16. Not that the situation is better in the championship: seventh place in the standings and the Champions League six points away (Atletico Madrid fourth). The patron The door he had decided to exempt Koeman and entrust the task to the legend Xavi, a healthy bearer of the club’s most visceral values. But the cure isn’t working.

Farewell to Barcelona, ​​the star arrives in Serie A

At this moment, disappointment and pessimism dominate in the environment and how could it be otherwise. As if that weren’t enough, the dangers on the transfer market. Several important elements of the squad, in fact, would no longer be convinced of staying and would be contemplating farewell in the near future to seek greater fortune and serenity elsewhere.

In our poll today on Twitter We have proposed four names, asking you who you would like to see in Serie A. The options were Ter Stegen, de Jong, Depay And Dembele. Overwhelming victory for the Dutch midfielder, also approached to Juve, with the 56% of votes. In second place was the former striker Lyon (21%). Following Dembele (13%), last Ter Stegen (10%). It is de Jong, therefore, the chosen one of the fans. Who knows that Serie A may not really be in its future.