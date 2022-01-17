Crisis between Russia and Ukraine, war could break out days after talks with NATO

After the abrupt interruption of the dialogue between NATO and Russia, according to the OSCE the war with Ukraine could break out in days. After the tensions on the border with the presence of the Russian armed forces and the cyberattack that Kiev defines as “the work of Russia”, the threat of armed conflict seems increasingly concrete.

archive photo

Tension rises between Russia and Ukraine after the cyberattack on Kiev’s institutional sites that left citizens without money, electricity and heating. The Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation had announced yesterday, January 16 that “The evidence gathered indicates that Moscow is behind the cyber attack”. “Russia – the ministry said in the statement released – has continued to wage a hybrid war against Ukraine since 2014”. The final escalation of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia now appears inevitable to the rest of the world. Britain believes that an invasion by the Russian armed forces is to be feared for the next few days especially after the cyber attack.

The coming week looks crucial for peacekeeping. The interruption of dialogue with NATO makes the concerns of the OSCE concrete which has feared the risk of war in Europe. Russia declared the dialogues “unsuccessful” after NATO refused to exclude Kiev from the alliance. In doing so, NATO reiterated that it was “cohesive in defending the founding principle of respect for territorial sovereignty”. “We are also ready to defend each other,” said Stoltenberg. The United States, on the other hand, defined itself as “ready for all scenarios”. The New York Times meanwhile has made it known that the Kremlin is considering the possibility of moving its nuclear weapons not far from the American coast.

According to Ukrainian authorities, Vladimir Putin has not only planned an offensive similar to that of Crimea in 2014, but is also trying to undermine the estate of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by exploiting cyberattacks. According to the authorities, Putin would be stopping the work of the public sector by encouraging citizens to lose trust in institutions, sooner or later sparking real riots. “All personal data is reliably protected in state registers,” the Ministry of Digital Transformation said in the note.

Regions in government: “Release positive Covid after ten days if they have no symptoms”

Despite the tensions, Russia tried to be accommodating, reassuring about the country’s “intentions for peace”. “Too much tension on the border,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN. “This is why we are working to receive a direct response to our concerns, an extremely specific response”, he concluded referring to the meeting that took place with NATO and the United States in order not to extend the Alliance to Ukraine. The former Soviet country accuses and points the finger at the Russian armed forces still present on the border. He does not believe in the promises of non-belligerence and despite the coldness shown at the negotiating table, not even the United States and NATO seem to believe them.