Crisis First aid. Anaao: “Without doctors, only miracles remain. Solutions are urgently needed “

Faced with the emergency room situation, Anaao Assomed calls for extraordinary measures to “avoid the collapse of the entire hospital healthcare system”.

“The images of the PS of the Cardarelli Hospital – reads a note -, which have aroused so much indignation, are the children of the structural crisis of the emergency-urgency system. And latitude has nothing to do with it, given that the state of the emergency room has remained the only national element of a Balkanized health service. As shown by the press reports on St. Camillus in Rome and the simultaneous resignation of the fifty-year-old head physician of the PS of the Vicenza hospital, another side of the same coin ”.

“The transformation of the PS – continues the union – from structures dedicated to emergency and urgency in inadequate, insecure and, not infrequently, indecent environments, has its first cause in the phenomenon of the long wait for a bed that does not exist. ‘It is because of the cuts that have introduced more “modern” stretcher seats. In the absence of a contextual reform of primary care that is still hiding “.

And again: “The progressive and inexorable subtraction of human and economic resources from public health has left only the door of the PSs open to guarantee the right to be treated. In what conditions for patients and doctors and nurses, forced to live the same drama on opposing fronts, is there for all to see. Hospitals have become the biggest social safety nets in the country, a symbol of the profound malaise into which the health service is plunging “.

The Anaao then highlights how “the perfect storm was then unleashed when work in the PS, characterized by psycho-physical stress and numerous shifts at night and on weekends, became burdensome for doctors over the age of 50 and no longer attractive to young people. The mixture consisting of shifts and schedules without limits, rarefaction of career progressions, suffocating bureaucracy, debasement of a role that was once professional and today a trivial factor of production, increased risks, in the absence of economic enhancement, has led to the rejection of young people to enter and the less young to flee. This explains the flop of competitions, in Campania as elsewhere, and only 14 new hires in 4 years with the abandonment of half of those enrolled in the specialized training course in Campania.

We are on the margins of Europe in terms of the number of beds per thousand inhabitants, clearly insufficient for a population in full demographic transition like the Italian one, below the EU average for resources destined for healthcare. And Campania is below the national standard. Having thought of reorganizing and “making the health system more efficient” through linear cuts on beds and staffing is nonsense before being a mistake. Reducing supply thinking that demand would adjust was a cynical gamble, which set hospital health care rapidly deteriorating. But there is no healthcare without hospitals. And there are no hospitals without doctors ”.

“Investments are needed to adapt the staff, both in the emergency room and in the wards, together with the increase in ordinary beds, especially for medical specialties. It is necessary to create the conditions to make the work of the doctor desirable, in the PS and in the wards, reducing discomfort, increasing salaries, guaranteeing implementation certainty to the employment contract. And, as happens throughout Europe, to associate the training of medical specialists in recent years with an adequately paid work activity. Structural interventions, not buffer measures, to avoid that the right to health is entrusted to the credit card as well as to the place of residence “, concludes the note.

