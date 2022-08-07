Crisis in Asia could trigger tortilla prices, warns AMLO

Calpulalpan, Tlaxcala.- The president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called the heads of state involved in the recent tension between China Y USA to act responsibly with their people in mind, as he warned that “if there is a problem with this global inflation, the price of tortillas will increase here.”

Leading the opening of a branch of the Welfare Bank In this municipality, the Federal President urged not only to think about the economic, political and military elites, but also about the populations.

“Now there is also an uneasiness in Asia and we are asking the heads of state, the powers, to act responsibly, not to think about the economic, political, war elites, to think about the peoples because If there is a problem with this world inflation, here the price of tortillas increases and in another country the price of bread increases, and what is the fault of the people for the lawsuits above, for the interests of these countries?”

The head of the federal Executive reiterated his proposal to promote a truce of at least five years that allows economic recovery, in addition to avoiding armed conflicts.

He detailed, as he did in the morning, that this truce could be promoted by Pope Francis, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the UN Secretary General, António Guterres.

“That people’s goods are not delivered to individuals”

On the other hand, President López Obrador announced that when he ceases to be Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, in September 2024, he will recommend to the Armed Forces that they not allow the assets of the people and the nation to be handed over to individuals.

He recalled that the Mayan Train, as well as other great works, will remain in the custody of the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) to shield it from possible acts of corruption and that it be the heritage of the people of Mexico.

rcr