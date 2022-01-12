Crisis in Kazakhstan, bitcoins are among the causes: but what is their link? | Video

For Kazakhstan, 2022 began in the name of violence. After the liberalization of the price of LPG, which led to its doubling, impacting all consumer prices, the Kazakh squares have poured harsh demonstrations against the high cost of living, whose repressions have resulted in hundreds of deaths and thousands of injured. But behind the crisis that has set fire to the country, considered to date an emblem of stability in the Middle East, there is not only a deep socio-economic wound exacerbated by years of authoritarian and corrupt government. Acting in the rear, as a secondary character only in appearance (his role, in reality, is as a co-star), there would also be the king of cryptocurrencies: the Bitcoin. But what is the connection between the famous virtual currency and the protests in Kazakhstan? In this article we try to clarify the issue.

KAZAKHSTAN, GOLD MINE FOR CRYPTUS

A small explanatory step back is more than necessary. Kazakhstan has been on for some years second country in the world for bitcoin mining after the United States, responsible for 18% of all calculations in its dense network. The absence of stringent regulations and the low cost of energy obtained from non-renewable sources have prompted a large number of companies active in the sector (in 2021 it seems there were 88 thousand) to migrate to Kazakhstan, which in a short time has transformed in the “Promised Land” of crypto. This is because many countries, primarily China, have imposed very strict vetoes on the matter banning mining and making cryptocurrency transactions illegal. It is no coincidence that most of the “crypto-factories” that have moved to Kazakhstan are in fact Chinese. Since cryptocurrency mining involves a huge waste of electricity, the exodus of cryptocurrency “miners” in Kazakhstan has spurred the demand for electricity, which has skyrocketed to + 8% in the space of a year going to trouble the country’s distribution network. Despite the tax impositions introduced later to stem the problem, the miners continued to operate undeterred, even in hiding. These events, in addition to triggering frequent blackouts across the country, have pushed up the costs of hydrocarbons and urged the government to impose further taxes, cementing the cause of the riots of recent days.

MINING, ENERGETIC AND NOT SUSTAINABLE

To fully understand the reasons that lead mining to be one of the most energy-intensive activities in the world – and to impact so much on the electricity consumption of countries – we need to go back to the process on which it is based. The mining of cryptocurrencies requires the joint work of a large number of computers that ceaselessly process complex algorithms and computing operations responsible for a large part of the energy consumption. The energy expenditure of mining certainly does not end here: the warehouses where cryptocurrencies are extracted are crowded with numerous fans needed to cool the PCs. According to a Cambridge University study dated August 2021 and reported by the Corriere della Sera, the bitcoin universe would consume 121 terawatt hours per year, which corresponds to Poland’s annual energy requirement. All this, according to the calculations of the International Energy Agency, involves the production of 36 million tons of CO2.

2022: START OF THE YEAR IN RED FOR BITCOIN

2022 did not start disastrously for Kazakhstan alone. Even for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general, the first months of the year were marked by the minus sign. In a few days, the most popular of the virtual currencies touched the value of 39,816 dollars (the all-time low since July 2021), in what has been the longest period of red since 2018. Among the triggering causes of this serious decline, which led to the collapse of the market capitalization of Bitcoin, the Kazakh riots would have played a decisive role. Furthermore, with the outbreak of the protests, the Government has blacked out the internet for a few days preventing mining operations and updating the blockchain. As a result, Bitcoin’s hashrate, or the global computing power of its network, dropped by 14%, triggering the slowdown in transactions and the difficulty in extracting new ones. This event could urge cryptocurrency factories to leave Kazakhstan for more favorable lands in the future. Small clarification: this is clearly not the only possible cause of the negative trend of the cryptocurrency of the past few weeks. The decisions made by the Fed, the central bank of the United States, to advance the interest rate hike would also have had a significant bearing. It remains difficult to trace the factors behind the trend of the crypto market, notoriously subject to extreme volatility.

THE NEED FOR A MORE SUSTAINABLE MINING

While analysts predict a recovery for cryptocurrencies over the course of the year, doubts about their future inevitably arise, made uncertain by the long-standing criticalities that their mining process entails. The Kazakh crisis, which to quote the words of Sergio Bellucci (essayist and technology expert) entrusted to Italian Tech it was the “first revolt triggered by the interests of the digital world“, shed light on the need for an immediate and corrective solution for the universe of cryptocurrencies, which starts primarily from the use of renewable energy for blockchains. Indeed, it is time for cryptocurrencies to embark on the path of the energy transition and therefore appeal to cleaner energy sources. The process has already started: the bans imposed by some countries (in addition to China, Iran and Kosovo have recently also vetoed mining) have encouraged the transfer of hangars to the United States and Canada, where the extraction of crypto is based on renewable energy sources. Much of the star-and-strip mining activity takes place in New York State, one third of which is powered by renewable sources, but also in Texas, Arizona and New Mexico, where huge wind and solar farms are located. Staying overseas, the state of El Salvador (where Bitcoin is now legal tender) has also recently been teaching, which mines cryptocurrencies using the geothermal energy of volcanoes and aims to create a real “Bitcoin City”. In short, we are certainly going in the right direction; however, the conversion will not be an immediate process and it will take some time before we can see the first results. After all, it remains difficult – if not impossible – regulate such a decentralized system by imposing a globally and uniformly shared reduction of emissions. The Crypto Climate Accord: the agreement, which brought together 180 crypto-mining companies, is committed to achieving zero emissions and climate neutrality in the sector by 2030.

