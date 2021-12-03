World

Crisis in Ukraine, diplomacy at work for a meeting between Biden and Putin- Corriere.it

Leaders will talk to each other on the phone or see each other via video conference. The goal is to reduce tensions between the two countries and organize a new contact

Washington – The diplomats of the United States and Russia are working to organize a contact between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin. Objective: Cool down the new Ukrainian crisis
. It is not yet clear whether the two leaders will talk to each other on the phone (it would be the fifth time) or will see each other in a tele conference, with the format used in the
recent Biden-Xi Jinping summit
. It seems very unlikely a face to face in presence: it would be the second after that of June in Geneva. The dialogue between the two capitals, therefore, remains alive, despite the tensions of recent days. State Secretary Antony Blinken has just returned from a series of intense talks with the Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov. The Biden administration has significantly strengthened ties with Kiev. From 2014 onwards, Washington has always guaranteed massive arms supplies to Ukraine, forced to leave Crimea for Russia and the Donbass to militiamen actively supported by Moscow. a process that began with Obama and did not end with Trump. In total, they make $ 4.9 billion in military aid. This year the package is worth $ 400 million. Biden, however, has gone very far politically. Last September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski was received by Biden at the White House. On that occasion, the two leaders signed a new formulation of the Charter of Ukraine-Us Strategic Partnership which strengthens the mutual commitments envisaged in the first version signed in 2008. In essence, the United States undertakes to support the independence and territorial sovereignty of the ‘Ukraine. In return they get cooperation on energy and security.

