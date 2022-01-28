Crisis in Ukraine, phone call between Putin and Macron. Born: “Prepare for the worst”

The tension between Russia and Ukraine does not decrease: according to the Pentagon, Moscow has increased the fighting troops at the borders. The US president phoned his counterpart Zelensky to warn him. But he invites the West not to panic. Macron hears Putin: “Finding means for de-escalation”. There is fear of a further worsening of the tension on gas supplies: “Italy has emergency plans”, said Minister Cingolani. Biden-von der Leyen: “We work for gas in the EU from multiple sources”

Tension over the Ukrainian crisis continues to rise: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that “Russia is continuing to amass military units” on the border with Ukraine, but also in Belarus. “We”, he explains, “are working at our best for a diplomatic solution, but we are prepared for the worst”. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron overheard his counterpart Vladimir Putin on the phone, who complained that the US and NATO had “ignored our concerns”. And Joe Biden, on the phone with President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that “there is a real possibility that the Russians will invade Ukraine in February”. Zelensky, however, urges the West not to create panic. While on the topic of gas supplies, Biden and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in a joint note assure: “We are committed to Europe’s energy security, sustainability and accelerating the global transition to clean energy. ‘goal of ensuring Ukraine’s energy security and Ukraine’s progressive integration into the European gas and electricity market “.

USA: if Russia invades, stop at Nord Stream 2 For a couple of months, Moscow has deployed more than 100,000 soldiers and armaments along the border with Kiev. The shared fear is that of a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which had annexed Crimea in 2014, leading to a wave of international sanctions. Although diplomatic efforts continue to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw the military – who has denied his intention to invade Ukraine – the tension remains very high.

Biden in Zelensky: real possibility of invasion in February So high that US President Joe Biden phoned his counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky: “There is a real possibility that the Russians will invade Ukraine in February,” the head of the White House said, as reported by the council spokesperson. for national security Emily Horne. She recalled that Biden also said it “publicly” and that the administration also “warned about this in January”.

Born: over 100,000 Russian soldiers on the border During the call, Biden also “reaffirmed the readiness, with his allies and partners, to respond resolutely if Russia invades Ukraine further”. However, a warning that does not seem to stop the deployment of troops: “We continue to see, even in the last 24 hours, a greater deployment of fighting forces deployed by the Russians, once again, in the western part of their country and in Belarus, near the border. with Ukraine, “Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said, pointing out, however, that the deployment is not” marked. “The United States has put 8,500 soldiers on alert.

Macron on the phone with Putin: “Finding means for de-escalation” Emmanuel Macron spoke on the phone this morning with Vladimir Putin to address the Ukrainian crisis and will also speak with the leader of Kiev Volodymyr Zelensky. The conversation between Macron and Putin, explains the Elysée, lasted over an hour. In the course of the conversation, Macron confirmed that he wanted to find the means for a de-escalation in the Ukrainian crisis by relaunching, in particular, the implementation of the 2015 Minsk peace accords in the framework of the Normandy format composed of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine. On January 24, the Elysée had made it known that Macron would propose a “de-escalation path” to Putin.

Putin: “US and NATO ignore our concerns” During the telephone conversation, Putin told Macron that the US and NATO had “ignored” Moscow’s concerns in their response to Russian demands for security guarantees. Born: Prepare for the worst However, NATO still raises the alarm: “Russia is continuing to amass military units” on the border with Ukraine but also in Belarus, “we are working best for a diplomatic solution but we are prepared for the worst”, said the general secretary Jens Stoltenberg, reiterating that the Alliance is ready to “rapidly deploy” its forces. Furthermore, Stoltenberg stressed, “the Ukrainian army is much better equipped and trained than in 2014 for the defense of the territory”.

Belarus: alongside Russia if attacked And if Paris tries to ease the tension, the Belarusian president will raise it: Alexander Lukashenko has made it known that Belarus will fight together with Russia if one of the two countries is attacked, in compliance with the “alliance agreements” between the two countries. Joint exercises are scheduled to begin on 10 February in Belarus on the western border with Poland and the southern border with Ukraine. “Will there be war or not? Yes, there will be – said Lukashenko, according to reports from the Tass agency – but only in two cases: if Belarus suffers direct aggression or if our ally, Russia, suffers an attack direct”. In the event of an attack, “hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers” will enter Belarusian territory to help defend the country, along with “hundreds of thousands of Belarusians”.

Biden-von der Leyen: "We work for gas in the EU from multiple sources" Meanwhile, the United States and the European Union, in the context of the crisis in Ukraine, are working together to ensure "sufficient and timely supplies of natural gas to Europe from various sources to avoid shocks to supplies", said US President Joe Biden. and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a joint note, in which they note that the United States "is already the largest supplier of liquefied gas to Europe. We are collaborating with governments and market participants on supplies of additional volumes. of natural gas to Europe from various sources around the world ". Cingolani: "We have emergency plans on gas"

The crisis between Ukraine and Russia is also reflected in international markets: after days of turmoil, even today the stock exchanges of the Old Continent have opened in chiaroscuro. And the price of gas is also constantly growing, generating concerns also in Italy: “We could be damaged in the event of a global crisis of gas suppliers,” said the Minister of Energy Transition, Roberto Cingolani. “We are monitoring the geopolitical situation, but it is fast moving, minute by minute, it is difficult to say what will happen tomorrow. We have contingency plans of course, but we hope they won’t be needed. “