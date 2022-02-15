Crisis in Ukraine, Russian troops withdrawn from the borders

Do you want to advertise on this site?

Some of the Russian forces deployed for military exercises near the Ukrainian border are returning to their bases. This was reported by the Moscow Ministry of Defense, quoted by TASS.

“Units of the southern and western military districts, which have completed their tasks, have already started to load the means of transport by rail and land and today they will begin to return to their basesMajor General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defense, said in a statement. “As the combat training measures draw to a close, the troops, as always, will carry out combined marches to their permanent bases,” adds Mosca.

De-escalation signals

A first concrete sign of de-escalation, after Putin opened the dialogue, in the light of the statements of the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to which Ukraine’s entry into NATO is currently “not on the agenda”. The Russian leader and the German premier will meet today.

All while the US transfers the embassy from Kiev to Lviv and the winds of war seem to blow impetuously from the East, with the Kremlin troops reported on the move with attack gear by the American observers cited by Secretary of State Blinken.

Di Maio in Moscow

And today it will be the turn of the Italian Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio, to continue the diplomacy started in recent weeks by the frenetic contacts held by Macron, Scholz and Draghi himself with Putin, with the common aim of making the Kremlin desist from its intention to attack Ukraine. All while Israel asks its citizens to leave the country and Canada sends military supplies to Kiev, arousing the ire of Moscow.

«Minister Di Maio will reiterate Italy’s full support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, in close coordination with EU partners and NATO allies. At the same time, the

Minister Di Maio will confirm the convinced Italian support for every negotiating effortalso in the framework of the Minsk Agreements and the Normandy Format, in order to preserve stability and reach a peaceful and lasting settlement of the ongoing confrontation ».

The Russian replica

“The preparation of Russia’s responses to the US and NATO proposals on security guarantees is in its final phase”, after “the entire chronology of events” was reported yesterday by Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov in an interview with the president Vladimir Putin. This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Moscow Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, quoted by Tass. The Russian spokesperson then went back to talking about the negotiations on the implementation of the Minsk agreements, stating that “there is no Russian precondition apart from respecting the document as it is written, point by point” and accusing Ukraine of lack of “Strength and courage to say that it is no longer committed” to respecting the agreement.

Read here the GdB on newsstands today

the GdB on newsstands today Subscribe to the GdB newsletters. For all your interests, you can have a free newsletter to read comfortably in the email.

reproduction reserved © www.giornaledibrescia.it