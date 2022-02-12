Crisis in Ukraine, the direct. Exchange of accusations between the US and Russia: “If they invade, they will pay for it”. “American hysteria has reached its apogee”

20:47
Croatia, Sweden, Denmark and Israel recall their citizens
Also there Croatia, with the growing international tension, today he invited his compatriots to leave Ukraine, aligning himself with similar decisions taken by numerous other European countries. Yesterday in the region the same thing they had done Montenegro And North Macedonia. The three former Yugoslav countries are part of NATO, as well as the Bulgaria, who also decided today to evacuate their compatriots from Ukraine. A similar decision was also taken in the last few hours by Sweden And Denmark. The premier Israeli Bennet asked his compatriots in Ukraine to do the same.
20:44
Orban: “Wave of refugees from Ukraine in case of invasion”
The Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbanwarned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could push hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees to flee across the border to his country. The right-wing leader, speaking in an annual speech that this year kicked off his political campaign for the April 3 elections, called for a peaceful solution to the growing tensions in Europe that have resulted from fears of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. Orban, who has always opposed any kind of immigration, said it was in Hungary’s interest to “avoid war”, which would cause a wave of Ukrainian refugees and serious damage to the economy. While calling for a resolution of tensions through dialogue, Orban said he was against the EU’s plans to use sanctions against Russia as a deterrent. “Sanctions, punitive policies, conferences or any other kind of arrogance on the part of the great powers are out of the question,” Orban said.
20:33
US to American companies: “Beware of possible cyber threats”
The Biden administration urges American companies and organizations to keep their guard up against the possible cyber threats and attacks. “As we know, Russia has used” cyber threats “as an essential component, even to destroy essential infrastructures”, tweets Jen Easterly, number one of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
20:31
Kremlin: “US hysteria reached its apogee”
The American hysteria about the Ukrainian crisis has reached its “apogee”. This was declared by the Kremlin after the talks between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden
20:26
Kremlin: “Putin and Biden agree to continue dialogue”
According to the Kremlin, in their phone call today, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden they agreed to continue the dialogue on the Ukrainian crisis. According to a Kremlin adviser, quoted by the TaxPutin said that Russia will take into consideration the ideas proposed by the US on security guarantees on NATO’s eastern front, adding however that the West does not take into account Russia’s concerns and criticizing the militarization of Ukraine by countries westerners.
19:18
CNN: “Lavrov denied that Russia is aiming at invasion”
In his phone call today with US Secretary of State Antony Blinkenthe Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov he “denied that Russia intends to invade Ukraine”. This was reported by CNN, citing sources from the State Department.
19:13
Usa: “Biden phone call – Putin did not change the scenarios”
The United States does not see a fundamental change of scenery in Ukraine after the phone call between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin. This was stated by a White House official, as reported by the Bloomberg agency.
19:09
Biden to Putin: “If you invade we will impose a high cost”
“The United States and our allies will quickly impose a expensive to Russia ”, the White House said following the interview with Biden with Putin. President Biden, the statement continues, “reiterated that a further Russian invasion of Ukraine would produce great human suffering and damage Russia’s position”.
19:01
Borrell: “EU diplomatic missions do not close”
“The EU diplomatic mission and those of the member states are not closing. Remain a Kiev and continue to operate and support the Ukrainian authorities. We are calibrating the diplomatic staff to the new security context “. This was declared by the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell explaining that the EU and member countries “are coordinating their actions. We reiterate that any further military aggression against Ukraine would have severe and far-reaching consequences ”.