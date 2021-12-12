Crisis Juventus, they want the exemption of Allegri

Crisis for Juventus, some fans want Max Allegri sacked; comes the decision on an online survey

The Juventus game and results crisis continues. Even yesterday, on the field of Venice, on the 17th day of Serie A, the boys of Merry they played another disappointing test. One by one the final result after the goals of Morata And Aramu. This is a largely negative result for the ambitions from Champions League of the bianconeri. Thus, vehement criticisms have again touched the work of the technician.

Many, on social media, have in fact publicly requested the exemption of Merry. His return so far has not had the desired effects, as evidenced by the current sixth place in the standings, less than eleven points behind the leaders. Milan. Thus, through a survey on Telegram, Calciomercato.it asked the fans what is the best solution for the Turin club.

READ ALSO >>> VIDEO CM.IT | Juventus, ALLEGRI and PIRLO in comparison: the numbers speak clearly!

Juventus transfer market, fans ask for Allegri’s exemption

The question from our editorial team was clear: “Yet another misstep by Juventus and Allegri in the crosshairs of critics and fans. What would be the best solution to be reborn? “.

READ ALSO >>> Tuchel takes revenge immediately | Game over Juventus and Milan

The majority of the fans chose the exemption of the Tuscan (35% of voters). 31% preferred the possible arrival of a new manager in the company Lambs, while 13% opted for Allegri’s resignation. Only 21% chose the technician’s confirmation.