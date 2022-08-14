crisis meeting at PSG

What’s next after this ad

Could there be water in the gas at Paris Saint-Germain? Sportingly, everything has been going like clockwork since the arrival of Christophe Galtier on the red and blue bench as well as that of Luis Campos in the role of sports adviser to the Parisian president, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi. But the big victory against the MHSC (5-2) on Saturday, during the 2nd day of Ligue 1, may have marked an important stage in the new era in the Ile-de-France region.

While the return of Kylian Mbappé was eagerly awaited by the Parc des Princes and football observers, the evening could have been more idyllic for the Bondynois, despite any scorer and author of a more than correct part. His teammate Neymar Jr ignited the Parisian enclosure, further confirming his big comeback with PSG. But then, in the first period, the Frenchman missed a penalty, before the Brazilian then tried his luck with more success. A scenario that led to controversial reactions from Neymar on social networks.

An emergency meeting under tension?

Spain did not ask so much to feast on these crisp details, but the management of Paris SG will take this start of the affair head on. Our colleagues from The Team thus reveal this Sunday that a meeting will be organized in the coming hours on this subject. The two players will obviously be present, as will Christophe Galtier and Luis Campos. The objective is to move on as quickly as possible to something else, specifies the sports daily.

The newspaper goes further and assures that on the side of Kylian Mbappé, the time is not to overbid, especially since it is, according to him, a story between PSG and Neymar. It remains to be seen how the new Parisian decision-makers will manage this affair, while, still according to The Team, KM7 would not be against the idea of ​​a departure of the former Barça star this summer, or at least that he would not oppose it. What to agitate the last days of the summer transfer window?