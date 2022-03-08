Crisis of chips and cars, how things stand and the role of China

Other than a drop in production: in 2021 the number of pieces delivered to customers increased by 15%. What is interesting to understand is who the semiconductors went to

Gianluigi Giannetti 08 March

It is finally necessary to agree on the meaning of the expression “chip crisis”, that is, if it only tells of the lack of microprocessors which means the blocking of factories and delays in deliveries of cars, or something else. In short, if the pandemic, i.e. the increase in the consumption of personal electronic devices caused by lockdown and give it smartworking, then aggravated by the increase in the cost of transport. Or if the explanation is very different, as the official figures relating to the production and sale of chips in 2021 eloquently suggest. There is no crisis, but rather an exponential increase in deliveries and turnover, with a sector that has never been so thriving in the hitherto unimaginable amount of microprocessors manufactured and delivered. The legitimate question is where have they gone, as the automotive sector continues to suffer. The most likely answer is in an address, that of China.

the Portuguese witness – He is 63 years old, born in Lisbon and is perhaps the last person from whom we would have expected a clear clue about the situation. However, the qualities of the manager brought concreteness. “Semiconductor manufacturers are pointing to double-digit production increases. But we don’t see results through suppliers. The bottom line? Someone is making stocks.” Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, interviewed by the French business newspaper The Tribune on March 1, he reiterates that “2022 will also be another year of shortage of semiconductors”, which, however, technically would not be lacking. They would rather be the object of a sensational and systematic hoarding, that is, products at the request of companies that are deliberately removing them from the market, leaving them unused in the warehouse as a stock. Tavares does not go further, but the clue leads us to evaluate in further detail the data provided by the Semiconductor Industry Association, the organization that brings together the largest producers in the world. The microchip market reached a total turnover of 555.9 billion dollars in 2021, with a growth of 26.2% compared to 2020, another clearly positive year which marked a + 6.8%. What matters, however, is the colossal figure of 1.150 billion microchips delivered in the past 12 months: they were already 1 trillion in 2020. From here on, the signs become even clearer. On a regional basis, the area that recorded the greatest increase in sales is the American one, with growth of 27.4%, but it is China that represents the crucial and by far the most important market for semiconductors, with an increase of 27.4%. , 1% in 2021 up to a turnover of 192.5 billion dollars. A very strange destination for such a quantity of semiconductors, considering how all the authoritative sources of analysis agree in describing the Chinese one as an electronic industry in transition, from what was the manufacture of circuits for rather simple applications to the birth of a supply chain that now is dedicated to advanced components and consumer electronics. Successfully, sure, but still handicapped by the sanctions imposed in September 2020 by the US Department of Commerce. “In the short term, China is totally dependent on imports in the semiconductor sector because it lacks the production capacity to tackle the most advanced chip manufacturing processes,” points out the Shanghai Gavekal Dragonomics Research Institute. “It will take a few years to do so.” So everything that is happening in the meantime counts.

empires of sand – China has 18,000 kilometers of coastline. Now he is rushing to make a business of it. The trigger of the semiconductor industry is that silicon contained in the simplest sand, but also the raw material of a complicated path that leads to the microprocessor through interlocking between companies, which work at different levels of the production chain. The key role is that of the foundries, the foundries where the silicon is effectively purified and blocks are obtained for subsequent processing. The wafers are cut into 30 cm diameter circular discs, on each of which dozens of processors are engraved at a time, literally hollowed out with the use of solvents until the conductive material that constitutes the single transistor is deposited. There are five foundries that control the world market. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (Tsmc) holds 57% of the global business, followed by Korea’s Samsung which stands at 17%. Third in this ranking of the real masters of the semiconductor market is United Microelectronics Corporation (Umc), also Taiwanese and with a 7% share, just above that of GlobalFoundries, based in Malta and a first foundry in Dresden, Germany. , but a second much more strategic in Singapore.

a weak record – The China? Fifth in the standings, with a double surprise. China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, also known as Smic, is headquartered in Shanghai and is in fact controlled by the national government, but above all it recorded record sales in 2021, which grew by 39% to 5.4 billion dollars in turnover. A strange fact, considering that Smic is also on the black list of Chinese companies affected by a US commercial ban that prevents them from acquiring US technology to upgrade their chip production, a step that must be repeated in the sector every six months. Smic would not seem ready to remain competitive if the national market were not to absorb much of the production.

goldfinger – As in the 1964 James Bond film, there is therefore a gold reserve in the viewfinder. It’s not Fort Knox in the States, but Taiwan, the heritage of its foundries and the island’s industry capabilities to make upgraded chips for any electronics brand in the world, subcontracted. According to the most recent data provided by the European Parliament, in fact, 65% of microprocessors are designed in the USA and 17% in Taiwan, but in the latter a 60% share is manufactured, which corresponds to just 8% of the States. United States and 6% of China. Which for now buys. Much. In an interview with the monthly Time Magazine the president of Tsmc himself, Mark Liu, had thought of it to clarify the unstable equilibrium. “They can produce large quantities of chips, but not with the most up-to-date technology. They are five years behind our standards. Meanwhile, at least six multi-billion dollar Chinese chip companies have gone bankrupt in the past two years, including Wuhan Hongxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.” . Meanwhile, demand for semiconductors is failing to be met, and Mark Liu follows a clue we already know: “I ordered my team to triangulate the sales figures and find out which of our customers are actually using the chips we supply them and who instead. it’s piling them up. It’s happening, at this point it’s a clear fact. “