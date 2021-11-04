Crisis of chips, higher prices and worse products. Often it pays to buy the old model

We are in the midst of an unprecedented crisis: ARM CEO Simon Segars explained that some deliveries take up to 60 weeks. The causes are obviously multiple, even if the main one seems to be the change in strategy of many companies which, at the first signs of crisis, have radically changed their approach to the supply chain. Several manufacturers have switched from daily orders to stockpiling processors in warehouses in order to continue manufacturing their products. A system, that of the warehouse, which no longer existed.

This has led to situations that would never have existed two years ago, i.e. production lines stopped due to the lack of a component that perhaps lies unused, and in huge quantities, in the warehouse of another manufacturer that is not currently using it.

To kick off a domino effect that is having devastating consequences on the world economy, according to many, was the ban imposed on Huawei from buying processors: the Chinese company at the moment continues to produce and use processors that it could not have. , and can do it because he bought them and put them aside before the ban went into effect. Billions of semiconductors. Inevitably, the chain reaction started, involving all those companies that are not able to quickly change a component to replace it with an available one.

Electronics companies get it easy: Sony launched a new camera model last year just for a different screen: can’t find the quantities of that LCD panel, better change it. The same goes for modern car companies, like Tesla: Tesla is so dynamic on the manufacturing front that a component can change within a few weeks by replacing it with an available one without affecting the final product. The same thing cannot be done so easily by more plastered companies: the historic manufacturers of automobiles and those of household appliances are now in difficulty because changing often also means increasing costs, stopping production, completely revising a project.

The crisis is there, it is useless to be deniers, even if perhaps those who do not work in the sector struggle to perceive what is happening. Many of the products we have talked about recently, for example, they do not exist and will not exist in the coming months: Huawei launched the Nova 9 last week and yet a number of retailers tell us that this phone will not arrive before January in Italy. Huawei actually asks for a reservation now but there is no delivery date.

Other products exist in such limited quantities that they are enough to justify their existence, but that they cannot sustain sales that much: just look at the MacBook Pros, which are also weeks of waiting.

The telephony market in Italy, which is one of the most active, is currently “drugged” by this crisis: whoever has products manages to sell, and whoever has the best product, the one that deserves to be sold, is not necessarily selling.

For example, many products with an excellent quality / price ratio are not available, therefore those with production capacity are taking advantage of the opportunity to grow in market share.

“Oppo is going strong – a distributor met at an event tells us – because others cannot deliver enough goods. They don’t have any“. They also explain to us that all the logic related to prices has been skipped: to have the flyer goods you need certain quantities, and those who manage to produce them can also keep a higher price.

We have had the new Honor 50 in our hands for more than a week and it is a good product, but if we judged it with a standard measurement we would never say that it is a 599 euro phone: two out of 4 cameras are fake. , it has a Snapdragon 778 5G, it has no stabilization on the front camera. “They will sell the same, in this period if the product is available it sells at any price: when one enters the store he starts with an idea, then when he realizes that what he was looking for is not available he does not want to wait and buys what he finds in the same range of price“.

In the last six months, seeing the products that have recently been announced pass through the newsroom, we realize that the average quality of the products is lowering and at the same time the prices are rising. Aluminum disappears, plastic returns, the quality of used memories, sensors, microphones and speakers drops. In short, we try to maintain an excellent facade appearance even if in the end we are looking for a way to be able to sell a product at 500 euros that in recent years would have sold, with difficulty, at 400 euros. Maybe even less.

This situation is suffering incredibly all those companies that are purely manufacturing: all OEM notebook manufacturers, smartphone manufacturers, assemblers who have built the business strategy on products rather than services.

It is strange to open a drawer, pick up a phone with two years of life behind it and realize that it is made and thought much better than many phones today. A P30 Pro is still a better phone today than most phones launched in recent months. Perhaps it is better to start looking back: business is done with “pre-crisis” products.