Crisis Rome, Mourinho attapirato and less Special. Totti: “I do not rule out the return” – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

The fans follow the team en masse despite the results: steals tickets against Sampdoria and Spezia. The technician receives another tapir and abroad there are those who reject it. In addition to the usual suspects, Tolisso appears on the market. Ferrero arrested

A new week for the Rome, with the hope that it will serve to turn the page starting with the Conference League match on Thursday. Looking at the rankings and results, the feeling of anguish is evident. Only once have Roma done worse in the last 70 years. The amount of costs on the market is 83 million, so it becomes very difficult to accept the current seventh place in the championship. The reasons may be wrong buying and selling choices, bad luck, tactical errors, unfavorable episodes but the situation begins to be worrying given the fourth place goal set at the beginning of the season. The Special One is one of the many targets of Roma’s ‘no’ moment and has lost credibility abroad: Everton fans would not like the Portuguese instead of Benitez. The Roma fan on the other hand – he also demonstrated it against Inter – knows and like the art of cheering. Another demonstration of affection comes from the number of coupons removed for the matches against Sampdoria and Spezia. Outside the gates of Trigoria in the meantime, they tried to deliver the third golden tapir to the Portuguese (the second since he joined Roma). Inside the sports center, however, the team met this afternoon to prepare for the trip to Sofia. Felix is still struggling with Covid while Pilgrims, El Shaarawy, Perez And Spinazzola they did individual work.

Francis Totti, guest of honor in the match against Inter, spoke at the presentation as the new Global Brand Ambassador of a sponsor of Roma. The Giallorossi legend also expressed himself on the current situation of the team and its future, not excluding a possible return to society. Behind the scenes at the Olimpico, he met with President Dan on Saturday Friedkin.

The summer market, the one that opened the dance to the Mourinho route, was expensive but defined as a “reaction” at the time. The new signings at the moment are not giving the desired results: seeing the ranking is believing. Difficult to place the redundancies and as if that were not enough, the budget is also in the red. Tiago Pinto he would inquire about Aarons of Norwich, the under-21 talent he would alternate with Karsdorp, but it costs too much, there are other big names and the British said no. Reinforcements are mostly needed in the median and on the right chain. The name is always alive Dalot, although with the new UTD technician it seems to be finding space. Alternatively there would be Henrichs of Leipzig. Self Zakaria goes to Turin on the Juventus side, Roma could therefore turn up Grillitsch expiring in June with Hoffenheim, or Roca. The name Tolisso it’s just a suggestion. In any case, it would be a market that, barring unforeseen scenarios, should not turn the season of Roma. The future of Sampdoria has turned instead, with the President Ferrero who was arrested this morning. The Sampdoria club, currently not investigated, has made official the release of the resignation of the now former patron.

December 6, 2021 (change December 6, 2021 | 20:38)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link