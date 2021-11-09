Crisis Rome, Mourinho under accusation. Smalling sees the return, Veretout in the national team – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

Little game and solutions, the Special One must give the turning point. And in Spain they call him “Portuguese Mussolini”. Totti jokes about Cassano: “I forgot? I am already forgotten too”

The result “ciccio”, as he called it Mourinho, for now it is not even seen on the horizon. The defeat of Venice has thickened a network of clouds above Trigoria, which also cast doubt on the choice of the Friedkin to focus on the Special One. In Rome there are questions about a start to the Giallorossi’s championship below expectations and among the defendants there is the Portuguese, no longer untouchable, and in Spain recklessly definitive from La Vanguardia “Portuguese Mussolini”. And even if the fans continue to be on José’s side (almost) unconditionally, the difficulties of the former Tottenham are there for all to see. The only way out, waiting for help from the January market, and the job. Mourinho, who from today will be without the national teams for more than a week, has set in motion to correct the gaps that are above all defensive. Then, he will continue to insist on his loyalists that he will carry on beyond a reasonable doubt (including those who are disappointing a bit like Mancini), and will wait for the required players.

Today the first training session in view of Genoa’s Shevchenko. For the second time this season Mourinho will have to face a team with a new coach and therefore without references (it had happened with Juric’s Verona). In these two weeks he will almost always work without the internationals and the injured. Surprisingly, he was added to the former Veretout, called by Deschamps to replace the injured Pogba. He will remain in Rome instead Felix, who refused the call-up from Ghana. “He does not feel ready for the senior national team,” explained the agent. The medical staff will have their work cut out to get four owners back on track as soon as possible: Zaniolo, Vina, Pellegrini and Smalling they are all in doubt for Genoa. Mourinho hopes to have them all and is comforted by the conditions of the English defender, which is clearly improving. The former United could be on the pitch at the second half, after putting the physical problems behind him (hopefully) for good. Having everyone available after the break will be essential. With Abraham And Karsdorp, the players in warning and therefore at risk of disqualification rise to four (Mancini and Cristante the other two). This is why the contribution of as many elements as possible will be important.

The news of the day, however, does not concern Rome. The sun 24 hours anticipated the choice of Dazn to limit the use of subscriptions by two at the same time, to just one. The change is expected to take place from December, but will save those who connect to their profile from the same Wi-Fi line. The controversy has obviously already begun. Those who instead decided to tone down it was Francesco Totti, who did not want to counter the words of Cassano, who just two weeks ago said that “in twenty years Francesco will no longer remember him”. Totti, replying to Le Iene, joked: “He’s right, I already forgot myself. Antonio is a friend”.

November 9, 2021 (change November 9, 2021 | 20:38)

