Crisis Russia Ukraine, latest news: Biden sends 3 thousand soldiers to Eastern Europe

The president of the United States has given the green light for the deployment of the military to Poland, Germany and Romania. The US contingent is part of the more than 8 thousand soldiers who have entered a state of alert: “It is important to send a strong signal not only to Putin but to the world,” said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby. Meanwhile, British fighters have intercepted Russian planes north of Scotland, while NATO monitors a naval squad from Moscow in the Mediterranean

US President Joe Biden has approved the sending of 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe in order to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Pentagon has confirmed that the troops will be deployed to Poland, Germany and Romania to defend the alliance countries and not to fight in Ukraine. The US contingent is part of the more than 8 thousand soldiers who have entered a state of alert: “It is important to send a strong signal not only to Putin but to the world,” said spokesman John Kirby. The United States has left the door open for further transfers. Meanwhile, NATO is monitoring a Russian naval team on the move in the Mediterranean Sea.

Ukraine: “Room for diplomacy, but ready to fight” deepening



“Letters from Ukraine”, the report by Sky TG24 During the day, a press conference was held by the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, who told the international media: “We think there is still room for diplomacy, but if Russia attacks, then we will fight”. The minister added that Ukraine “is preparing for every scenario” in the crisis with Russia and believes that “anything is possible”, but still judges that Russian troops mobilized near the border “are not enough for an invasion on large scale”.

Tension in the skies Meanwhile, the escalation of tension in Europe is spreading outside Ukraine: today the British RAF Typhoon fighters intercepted 4 Russian military aircraft flying north of Scotland. According to the Twitter profile of the BBC’s Defense Correspondent, Jonathan Beale, these are Russian bombers Tupolev Tu-95, called ‘Bear’ by NATO, which have never entered UK airspace. The dated four-engined boats, dating back to the Cold War, have since departed.

Russian ships in the Mediterranean read also



Ukraine, Draghi-Putin phone call: commitment to resolve the crisis In the meantime, the movement of Russian ships in the Mediterranean continues, having crossed the Strait of Sicily heading towards the East. The satellites photographed the Russian naval team approaching Greece. The images, analyzed by the French site Coupsure, however, have identified that the Hansen frigate, a Norwegian unit that is the forward lookout of the task force led by the American aircraft carrier Truman, has followed it at very close range.

NATO monitoring In addition to the Norwegian frigate, the Russian fleet was monitored by several NATO reconnaissance personnel, as well as the Gulfstream Caew of the Italian Air Force: the most advanced flying radar in the world that can analyze the information collected and transmitted by an artificial intelligence system. entire Atlantic fleet. The Defense General Staff announced that it was only an intelligence mission and that “neither the NATO forces nor the Russian naval formation have put in place any escalatory behavior or will”. As reported The RepublicOn 15 January, six Russian ships, designed to unload tanks and marines, capable of creating a bridgehead with 60 tanks and 1,500 infantry, set sail from the Baltic and the Barents Sea. Moscow has specified that they are headed for Syria, but the Atlantic Alliance fears that they may later proceed to the Black Sea, to reinforce the military siege around Ukraine.

Hunt for Russian submarines read also



Ukraine, Russian ships in the Mediterranean. Defense: They do not violate Italian waters North of Crete and in front of Syria, US and Turkish planes are also hunting for Russian submarines, modern boats, very quiet and able to escape the sonars that would be armed with long-range Kalibr missiles. Other means are ready to leave to monitor the movements of the Russian fleet. The aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle has already left Toulon, escorted by a fighter, two frigates and a nuclear submarine. On Saturday they will join the American aircraft carrier Truman and the Italian Cavour, Greek, Spanish and other allied submarines and positioned in the area where the ships of Russia are located. In the waters between Greece and Syria there will therefore be almost thirty warships, among the most modern and powerful, with dozens of planes and helicopters.

Borrell: “We are making all efforts for a diplomatic solution” While from Washington, as reported El Paìs which claims to have come into possession of the documents, an initial response to Moscow’s requests for security guarantees with the commitment not to joke forces for combat missions would have arrived, both the US and NATO would however refuse to sign an agreement that would prevent in Kiev to enter the Atlantic Pact, as Russia had requested. Meanwhile, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, denied that it was Russia that sent the Spanish newspaper the text of the US and NATO responses: “We have not made anything public”. On the Kiev-Moscow question, however, Europe expressed confidence in the possibility of avoiding the risk of a war. “We expect all problems to be resolved with peaceful negotiations,” said Borrell. “One would expect a war considering the more than 100 thousand highly armed soldiers on the border of the country, the expectation is that something will happen on the military side – said the EU high representative – but we are making every effort to find a diplomatic solution in this. crisis”. The EU sanctions are “just a hypothesis and we will not put any kind of pre-emptive sanctions, but if there is a military aggression in Ukraine we will have to react, and we are only preparing to face this possibility”.