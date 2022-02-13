Crisis Russia Ukraine, latest news

Diplomatic efforts continue to avoid armed confrontation, but tension remains very high. US Secretary of State Blinken: “Moscow could instigate an accident to justify planned military action.” German Chancellor warns: Western sanctions in case of invasion. Meanwhile, Poland is preparing for a possible wave of refugees

Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the United States, along with allies and partners, “will respond quickly and decisively” to an aggression by Russia. The phone call between the two leaders came after the conversation between the president of the United States and Vladimir Putin, in which Joe Biden told his counterpart that “if you invade you will pay dearly”. The Pentagon has made it known that it does not see “reasons for optimism” after the phone call and that “time for diplomacy is shortening”. But despite this Biden and Zelensky agreed “on the importance of continuing to pursue diplomacy and dissuasion in response to the military strengthening of Russia on the border with Ukraine.” The Chancellor also spoke on the crisis on the day German Olaf Scholz, stating that “if Russia were to invade Ukraine, Western sanctions would be immediate.” While Pope Francis, during the Sunday Angelus, wanted to speak on the possible conflict: “The news coming from Ukraine is very worrying. I entrust every effort for peace to the intercession of the Virgin Mary and to the conscience of political leaders ”.

“It looks like Monaco in 1938” deepening



“Letters from Ukraine”, the report by Sky TG24 For now, however, the diplomatic efforts do not seem to have yielded any results, so much so as to push British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace to a bold comparison: “There is a scent of Munich in the air”. The reference is to the 1938 peace conference in which France and the United Kingdom sought in vain appeasement with Hitler before the Second World War. “What is worrying is that despite increased diplomatic efforts, military build-up has continued. It hasn’t stopped, it has continued,” and the invasion could happen “at any time.” Kiev’s response: “Out of place” Words that of course were not well received by Kiev: the first to react to the comparison was the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Kingdom, Vadim Pristaïko. “It is not the best time to offend our partners around the world, remembering this act that did not bring peace but the opposite,” the diplomat told the BBC. “There is panic everywhere, not only in people’s souls but also in the financial markets.” And this, he added, “harms the Ukrainian economy more or less like people who leave embassies”.

Blinken: “Moscow could use an accident as a pretext” read also



Crisis Ukraine, USA: “Russia could attack during Olympics” However, the fear of an invasion remains real: according to US Secretary of State Blinken “no one should be surprised if Russia instigates a provocation or an accident and uses it to justify a military action already planned for some time.” “Last night I I spoke on the phone with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and raised our serious concerns about the possibility that Moscow is considering a military attack on Ukraine in the coming days, “added the US secretary of state, according to TASS. “I made it clear, as President Biden did in his conversation with President Putin, that a diplomatic avenue to resolve the crisis, a crisis created by the unprovoked accumulation of Russian forces all around Ukraine, remains open,” he said. Blinken continued. “Moscow has an easy way to show that it wants to go this route. You should prefer de-escalation to escalation and should not only talk about finding a diplomatic way out, but work on it in practice. “ Blinken: “A core of the embassy staff will remain in Ukraine” Blinken also said that a core of US embassy personnel will remain in Ukraine despite the evacuation of most of the workers. “Yesterday we ordered the departure of most of the Americans still present at the Kiev embassy – said Blinken – The risk of Russian military action is high enough and the threat is imminent enough to make it prudent to do so”. “A core of staff will remain in Ukraine with our Ukrainian colleagues as we continue to work non-stop to resolve this crisis through deterrence and diplomacy,” Blinken added.

Germany: critical situation, Russia responsible for war risk And Germany also intervened on the crisis between Ukraine and Russia: a government source said that the Berlin government considers the situation of the Ukrainian crisis “critical”. “Our concern has grown” and “we think the situation is critical,” very dangerous “, the source explained to German journalists, on the eve of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visits to Kiev and Moscow. The head of the government himself then warned Vladimir Putin:” If Russia were to invade Ukraine, Western sanctions would be immediate “.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also spoke in his first speech after re-election today for a second 5-year term: “We are in the midst of a risk of military conflict, of a war in Eastern Europe and it is Russia to be responsible. “” I appeal to President Putin: untie the noose around Ukraine’s neck. Join us on the road to the preservation of peace in Europe. And don’t underestimate the strength of democracy “.

Poland: we prepare for a wave of refugees And the fear of a humanitarian drama also weighs on the ongoing crisis, especially in the countries that share the border with Kiev: “It is obvious that due to the situation in Ukraine we are preparing for various scenarios. One of these concerns the actions related to the possible influx of refugees from Ukraine who, due to a possible conflict, could seek refuge in our country “. The Polish Minister of the Interior, Mariusz Kaminski, wrote on Twitter. Poland and Ukraine share a border that is over 530 km long. Lithuania sends Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine And if diplomacy fails, military preparations continue: Ukraine has received a supply of the Stinger anti-aircraft missile system from Lithuania. This was announced by the Defense Minister of Kiev, Oleksii Reznikov. Also today, he added, two planes have delivered 180 tons of ammunition from the United States, for a total of about 1,500 tons received so far.

Two thousand Italians in Ukraine

read also



Ukraine, Biden to Putin: “Invasion will be paid dearly” Among the countries that invite citizens to leave Ukraine “as a precaution” there is also Italy. The approximately two thousand Italians who live in the country, most of them in the capital Kiev, are invited to get on a commercial plane and return home as soon as possible. Those in Italy, “considering the situation of uncertainty at the borders”, are instead asked to “postpone all non-essential trips to Ukraine”, in particular those “for any reason in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions and in Crimea” , which are “not recommended”. But not only: “Another provision taken – said Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio – is to bring back all the non-essential staff of our diplomatic office in Kiev”. A decision that does not imply the closure of the embassy, ​​assured the minister, which “remains fully operational”. “We are all working to avoid an escalation”, Di Maio assured, underlining that “a diplomatic solution is being sought and we hope that tangible signals can arrive as soon as possible”. Kiev to airlines: “Don’t fly to the Black Sea” Ukraine has advised airlines to avoid flying over the waters of the Black Sea from Monday to Saturday next week due to Russian naval exercises taking place there, the Guardian reports. Yesterday, the Ria Novosti news agency reported over 30 Russian warships engaged near the Crimean peninsula as part of larger naval exercises. “From tomorrow, airlines are advised not to fly to this area and to plan alternative routes in advance, taking into account the current situation,” said the Ukrainian state air traffic service.