Crisis Ukraine, Di Maio brings together the crisis unit of the Farnesina: “Let Italians return to the country. Let’s keep dialogue with Russia open”

“I have just concluded a meeting of the crisis unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the crisis in Ukraine. We have decided to invite all Italian citizens in as a precaution Ukraine to return to our country by commercial means and we also invited to postpone all trips to Ukraine. We are all working to prevent an escalation in Ukraine. We recognize the territorial integrity of Ukraine but keep the dialogue open with flySo the Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

