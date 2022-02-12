Crisis Ukraine – Russia: all the news today 12 February. Talk between Biden and Putin expected

KIEV – The Russia began to reduce its diplomatic staff to Kiev. This was announced by the Foreign Ministry of fly. “Fearing possible provocations by the Kiev regime or third countries, we have decided to optimize the Russian diplomatic staff present in Ukraine”, reads a statement. Russian diplomacy spokesperson Maria Zakharova also added: “The White House hysteria is clear: Anglo-Saxons need a war. At any cost. Provocations, disinformation and threats are the preferred method of solving their problems.”

The US secretary of state Blinken said there were signs of an escalation in Ukraine by Moscow and announced today he will have a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the crisis in Ukraine. Putin And Bidenwill have a telephone interview on the initiative of the US.

The Ukrainian president protested: “Warnings about an invasion cause panic.”

The alarm for Wednesday

A US official covered by anonymity said the US has gathered intelligence that Russia looks to Wednesday as the deadline for military action in Ukraine. The White House has publicly stressed that the US does not know whether Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine. However, US officials have again said that Russia’s build-up of offensive air, land and sea firepower near Ukraine has reached a point where it could invade at short notice.

In a telephone conversation with Blinken Lavrov said that the United States and the EU had “ignored” Russia’s demands on security. For Lavrov, Washington’s claims that Moscow wants to invade Ukraine are “provocations” and a way of doing anti-Russian “propaganda”, the note from the Russian foreign minister reported.

The evacuation of US diplomatic personnel

The US State Department has ordered the evacuation of most of the US diplomatic personnel at the Kiev embassy and announced the suspension of all consular services starting tomorrow. Only strictly necessary personnel will remain on duty at the embassy. This was reported by various US media. The US had already advised against travel to the country and asked all US citizens to leave Ukraine due to the risk of an imminent Russian invasion.

EU countries invite to leave, but open embassies

In the coordination meeting between the EU ambassadors, it emerged that all EU member states, including Germany and France, will send a recommendation to their compatriots in the next few hours to leave the country immediately and advise against travel to Ukraine. The EU member states will reduce the non-essential staff of embassies, but a full agreement of views has emerged on the importance of excluding at the moment any hypothesis of closing embassies from Kiev even as an important symbolic gesture of support to the Ukrainian government.

Ukraine calls for calm

It is very important for Ukraine to remain calm in the face of the threat posed by Russia. This is what the foreign ministry of Kiev reported. It is necessary to remain calm, “consolidate the country and avoid destabilizing actions that sow panic”, underlined the dicastery. The appeal comes the day after the United States and some other countries asked their citizens to leave Ukraine immediately out of growing fear of a large-scale Russian offensive. “The Ukrainian armed forces are constantly monitoring the situation and are ready to respond to any violation of its territorial integrity and sovereignty”, the Kyiv Foreign Ministry continued. Ukraine remains “in constant contact with all its crucial partners and rapidly receives the information necessary to prepare a timely response”.

Too much information has circulated about an alleged Russian invasion of Ukraine, for which solid evidence is needed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. “I believe that too much information has circulated about a large-scale war by the Russian Federation. We understand all the risks – the head of state said in a brefing – If you have additional information that an invasion of Ukraine by Russia will occur 100 percent on February 16, share them with us, “he continued. Zelensky said he constantly received intelligence information, including that of the United States and other countries, and stressed that Kiev favors the path of diplomacy for easing the situation.

The Russian ambassador to the US: “alarmist statements” from Washington

“The statements by White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan are alarmist.” The Russian ambassador in Washington Anatolij Antonov told the weekly Newsweek, underlining that “there is no evidence that Moscow wants to attack during or after the Olympics”. “Phrases of this kind express nothing but the desire of the US administration to maximize the propaganda against our country”, added the diplomat. “Washington continues to talk about the impending attack, without giving details,” Antonov said.

Putin-Biden talks today

The presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, will have a telephone interview today. This was reported by the spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov. “The US side has requested a conversation with President Putin,” he said, and the request was preceded by a letter. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan yesterday suggested the possibility of a telephone conversation between the two heads of state. The last time Putin and Biden had a telephone interview was in late 2021. Before that, they had a video conference on December 7th. The first face to face between the two dates back to the Geneva meeting in June 2021.

The talk will take place against the backdrop of US warnings about a possible upcoming attack on Ukraine by the Russian Federation. The massive Russian military presence on Ukraine’s borders has long been a cause of intense tensions and the White House, through Sullivan’s words, warned yesterday that Russian military forces could initiate the feared invasion “at any moment” , even before the conclusion of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. “We are not saying that President Putin has made a decision”, but there is “a sufficient level of concern, based on what we see on the ground as well as on what intelligence sources tell us,” the official said.

Washington therefore invited “every US citizen who is in Ukraine” to leave the country “as soon as possible and in any case within the next 24-48 hours”, Sullivan said. The US is however committed to using the tools of diplomacy in “close coordination with European partners” to eliminate the existing reasons for “concern”, “in line with our principles and criteria of reciprocity”. “We are also ready to respond decisively, together with our allies, in the event that Russia decides on military action. Our response could include severe economic sanctions”, but also “changes in the disposition of American forces at the inside NATO “, with respect to the eastern border.

Exercises in the Black Sea for 30 Russian ships

A large-scale exercise involving more than 30 ships of the Russian navy has started in the Black Sea. The press service of the Black Sea Fleet announced today. “Over 30 warships of various classes of the Black Sea fleet. Nero and other fleets will carry out missions as part of armed forces, naval offensive groups and landing ship units, “the press service said in a statement. “Naval formations and coastal troop units, as well as naval aviation, will carry out missile and artillery launches, as well as carry out missile and bomb attacks on sea, coastal and air targets at various stages of the exercise. ‘exercise – it is written in the note – is to defend the coast of the Crimean peninsula, the bases of forces and troops, the country’s economic infrastructures, naval communications and areas of maritime economic activity from military threats “.

The ships left the Sevastopol and Novorossiysk bases early on “after traveling to designated areas”. Commander of the Black Sea Fleet Igor Osipov supervises the maneuvers. The exercise involves frigates, corvettes, small missile ships and missile ships, landing ships, destroyers and countermeasure ships.