Crisis Ukraine, Russia and Belarus begin joint military exercises

At least 30,000 soldiers and two missile battalions – Valery Gerasimov, the Russian chief of staff, arrived in Belarus to oversee the exercises. Russia has moved up to 30,000 troops, two battalions of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, and numerous fighters to the country for joint military maneuvers. Satellite images show that much of the military assets have been moved to locations close to the Ukrainian border. Russia has repeatedly denied any plans to invade Ukraine despite rumors of a deployment of as many as 100,000 troops. But some Western countries, including the United States, have warned that a Russian attack could come at any time.

London does not rule out military aid to Kiev if Moscow attacks – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not ruled out the possibility of the UK militarily assisting Ukraine in the event of a Russian attack. Johnson, in Brussels for a meeting with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, also announced a greater contribution from London to NATO forces deployed in Eastern Europe. “If we keep our unity, with a mix of strong deterrence and diplomacy, we can find a way out of the crisis, but the moment is very tense,” he said. On Thursday, Britain had spoken of a deployment of a thousand troops in the event of a “humanitarian crisis”.

Johnson: “War is possible” – “I do not think that President Vladimir Putin has already made the decision to proceed with the war but this does not mean that it is impossible that something disastrous can happen soon: our intelligence paints a dark picture, in the coming days we will face the transition. more dangerous and we must do well, with a combination of sanctions, military commitment and diplomacy, “Johnson said in a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, while stressing that this is the time for” de-escalation “.

Moscow evacuates non-essential staff from the embassy in Kiev – Russia also invited non-essential personnel in its embassy in Ukraine to temporarily leave the country. This was stated by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, quoted by TASS. Moscow, he specified, “does not intend to invade Ukraine, but unfortunately our attempts to explain have met with the deafness of the counterprices, who are not aware of the facts or are deliberately ignoring them”.

Biden-Macron phone call on meetings in Moscow and Kiev – US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron had a telephone conversation about Macron’s recent meetings in Russia and Ukraine. The two “also talked about the ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts, undertaken in close coordination with our allies and partners, in response to Russia’s continued military build-up on Ukraine’s borders”, the White House said.