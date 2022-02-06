Crisis Ukraine, the embarrassment of the Haas – F1 Team – Formula 1

Even before the start of the 2022 season, scheduled between 18 and 20 March in Bahrain, the Haas can already boast a small record: that of being the first team ever to have presented the livery of the new single-seater. In this way, the US team has therefore officially unveiled the design of the VF-22 to the whole world, but he already has to face other problems: in this case, the reasons are not related at all to aspects of a sporting nature, but to other circumstances that could potentially affect the economic situation of the team.

Shifting the gaze from motorsport to geopolitics, Haas could seriously suffer from Ukrainian crisiswith the United States and the European Union ready to impose heavily sanctions to Russia in the event that the government of the latter were to carry out a military invasion precisely in Ukraine. The very delicate international situation could therefore also evolve to the detriment of Haas, whose main sponsor, Uralkali, is based in Russia. The company producing mineral fertilizers, owned by Dmitry Mazepin – father of pilot Nikita – is indeed title sponsor of the team, which has defined itself ready to face the degeneration of the political-economic crisis. This was confirmed by the team principal Günther Steinerwho explained every possible action of the team as follows: “We are not involved in these policies, because they are too big for me or for us. Obviously, as everyone is looking at what is happening right now in the world, we too are taking an interest and are not hiding it. If anything happens, we’ll take care of it. For now, we do not get involved, also because in fact we have no power over these things, and we are happy with them. We’re here for the love of sport, and that’s what they’re doing. If sanctions are applied, we will react, but at the moment there is nothing we can do ”.