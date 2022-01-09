Crisis Ukraine, USA and Russia meet in Switzerland

The moves before the summit: Russia – 24 hours after the start of the Geneva meeting, the parties “position themselves” diplomatically. Moscow begins, which says it is “disappointed” by the “signals” sent by the United States and also by the EU about Ukraine. “We will not accept any concessions. It is out of the question,” Deputy Foreign Minister Serghei Riabkov, who will take part in the Geneva negotiations, told Russian news agencies. “We are disappointed by the signals that have come in recent days from Washington, but also from Brussels”, he added.

The moves before the summit: US and EU – “Russia has said it feels threatened by the prospect of positioning offensive missile systems in Ukraine. The US has no intention of doing that. And here is an area where we can find an agreement if Russia agrees to make mutual commitments.” , an American source explained anonymously. “We are approaching these talks with realism and optimism,” he added.