Cristian Benavente debut in Alianza Lima: this is how we saw “Chaval” in his debut in Peruvian soccer | League 1 | RMMD DTCC | SPORT-TOTAL

The time of affliction is past. Christian Benavente, after almost a year of inactivity, has returned to action and has done well. In the midst of the great expectations that have been generated in recent days in La Victoria, the ‘Chaval’ finally made his official debut in the jersey of Lima Alliance and contributed with a great goal in his team’s 3-1 win over Carlos Mannucci. The illusion grows again in the Matute with the number ’14’ after a complicated start to the season.

On February 9, the arrival of Benavente to the blue and white club and, since then, many have waited for his debut. In fact, he himself was anxiously awaiting this day. And he arrived. In the midst of an adverse scenario, with the expulsion of Jairo Concha at 29 minutes and a partial tie on the scoreboard, the ‘Chaval’ was able to enter.

With the number ’14′ on his back, the attacker who was trained in the Real Madrid youth academy entered the field to play the last minutes of Alianza Lima vs. Mannucci with great confidence and enthusiasm. In every action, you could see his desire to have the ball and go forward without hesitation.

Two minutes after his entry, at 81 minutes, Pablo Míguez’s goal came for the partial 2-1. But it wasn’t enough. Victory had to be sentenced and that is what he sought Benavente the few times he was able to have contact with the ball.

The ‘Chaval’ was quite light and active in the Matute. It didn’t look like he was almost a year without playing. Quite the contrary. Every time he had possession of the ball, there was a feeling that something good was coming for Alianza Lima. So it was.

Benavente’s change of pace It was one of the virtues that most exploited against Mannucci. His great talent for eluding rivals also. But specially, your confidence and security is what stood out the most this Sunday.

Benavente heat map. (sofascore)

With the ease of putting together a dangerous play on his own, driving quickly and perceptively into the rival area, Benavente caused a free kick that was quite favorable for Alianza Lima. He, a newcomer to the team, did not hesitate to take the ball and be the owner of the execution. And he did not disappoint.

The ‘Chaval’ showed his great class and placed the ball in an area where Manuel Heredia was unable to save. Although the Mannucci goalkeeper managed to touch the ball with his right hand, he could not prevent it from finally entering his goal. Thus, the ’14’ from the Alliance celebrated his first goal of the season with just over 10 minutes played.

Cristian Benavente scores a goalzo in Alianza Lima’s victory (Video: GOLPERU)

As for other statistics, according to the specialized portal SofaScore, Christian Benavente he touched the ball eight times, won the only aerial duel he played and also won the only duel on the pitch.

Without a doubt, the premiere of ‘Chaval’ has been very promising. If what was done today is the announcement of what the rest of the season will do, Alianza Lima will have a guarantee of quality and power in offensive matters. For now, there is a good hunch with what the blue and white club’s star reinforcement can do in 2022.

