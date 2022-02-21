Cristian Benavente: fans ask Ricardo Gareca to call him up to the Peruvian team against Uruguay and Paraguay | Playoffs | Lima Alliance | SPORTS

Christian Benavente has left the fans in love with Lima Alliance who have been able to appreciate the talent of the player who was trained at Real Madrid Castilla and today with a few minutes with his debut in the League 1 It has been enough for some fans to ask Ricardo Gareca to take it into account for the March call to face Uruguay and Paraguay.

At the exit of the stadium, hundreds of fans of Lima Alliance They were impressed by the Spanish midfielder and they made it known through social networks, becoming a trend after the first victory of the team. Carlos Bustos with his entry into the field of play and his great goal from a free kick at the end of the game to seal the 3-1.

“Whatever team you belong to, one is happy for Cristian Benavente, I hope he gains more confidence and is called up for the national team”, “Cristian Benavente shutting up mouths and those who detract from his debut do not want the best for the Peruvian National Team. keep it up ‘boy‘”, “Call him ‘Tigre’, the ‘Chaval’ is whole in the midst of so many broken players that we have”, commented some fans on social networks.

Fans of Cristian Benavente hope to see him back in the Peruvian team (twitter)

“Unbeatable premiere of Benavente. He has begun the recovery of a good player, a national team player, and that is what is important. what a taste”, added the followers of ‘Chaval’

Cristian Benavente returned to football with a goal

Christian Benavente He arrived with many months of competitive inactivity, since he had not officially played since February 2021, but that did not prevent him from capitalizing on the few minutes he gave him Carlos Bustos Sunday afternoon in Matute and even had the luxury of scoring a great goal..

Cristian Benavente scores a goalzo in Alianza Lima’s victory (Video: GOLPERU)

With this goal from Benavente, Hernan Barcos and Pablo Miguez, Lima Alliance managed to turn an adverse marker against Charles A Mannucci and he was able to celebrate with his fans a real party in Matute on the third day of League 1.

The ‘Kid’ He came on after 79 minutes to replace Aldair Fuentes and quickly took charge of becoming the owner of the Victorian midfield. The midfielder won the first applause by giving a chest pass to his teammate inside the area.

When the time was up, the European player showed a change of pace that caused him to be stopped with a foul on the edge of the area and on a stopped ball the player took the ball and asked Paul Lavender permission to run is missing. The number 14 took three steps back and with a strong shot passed the ball over the barrier and after hitting the hand of Manuel Heredia the power of the shot made the ball enter. Great goal and party in Matute.