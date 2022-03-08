Cristian Benavente spoke on networks: the message after the defeat of Alianza Lima | League 1 | RMMD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

His entered the field, as usual, moved the fans of Alianza Lima. Cristian Benavente was a substitute this Sunday against Sporting Cristal and entered at minute 60, with all the desire to change the history of the match and help the team to achieve, at least, the equalizing goal.

Ultimately, none of that came to fruition. Benavente could not shine, he did not have many spaces to develop his game and the alliance cast added its second consecutive loss in League 1. After the match, the attacker used his Instagram account to speak out.

“We don’t give up. We continue!”was Benavente’s short but forceful message in a publication on the aforementioned social network, where he also shared a photograph with him as the protagonist, being marked by Cristal’s left side, Nilson Loyola.

The ‘Chaval’ had his third appearance against the light blue team with a blue and white shirt. Let us remember that Benavente made his official debut on February 20 against Carlos A. Mannucci, against whom he scored a great goal from a free kick. And also, the former member of Real Madrid Castilla participated in the match against Alianza Atlético in Sullana.

Cristian Benavente’s message on Instagram Stories.

Another stumble of Alianza Lima

With a penalty goal from Alejandro Hohberg, Sporting Cristal defeated Alianza Lima 1-0 and moved up to seventh place in the table, with seven points. For their part, the ‘Intimates’ remained in twelfth position, with five units.

On the next date, the team led by Roberto Mosquera will receive the Cantolao Academy at the Alberto Gallardo Stadium, while the Blue and White team will have a tough challenge when they visit Melgar at the UNSA Monumental in their next presentation.