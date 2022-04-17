Cristian Calderón referred to a possible return of Matías Almeyda to Chivas de Guadalajara after his goal against Cruz Azul

The versatile defender of Chivas de Guadalajara, Cristian Calderón, assured that he only thinks about working and standing out on the pitch, so he doesn’t care who occupies the rojiblanco bench.

Cristian Calderón, versatile defender of the Chivas de Guadalajara, spoke to the capital’s media in the mixed zone of the Azteca Stadium after starring in another rojiblanco victory in that building and give El Rebaño a key 1-0 victory over Cruz Azul Saturday night, for which she was consulted his opinion on a possible return of the Argentine Matías Almeyda to the Guadalajara bench.

The first team of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, which returned this Sunday to Perla Tapatiamanaged to win after a month without doing it and did it with a “whipping“, to remind the goal he did to America also in the Colossus of Santa Ursula to beat them in the 2020 Guardians Leaguewhich sentenced the victory over the blues.

“whip” Calderón, after sealing the victory of Chivas and return the people of Guadalajara to the reclassification positionsspoke with the capital’s media about a possible next technical director of Guadalajara, especially, the Argentine Matías Almeyda. The versatile defender clarified that both his and his teammates’ concentration is only on the field of play, at present.

Calderón acknowledged knowing about the past of “Bare” Almeyda in the fold and asserted that “yes, I know what he did in Chivas, he did very good things. Personally, I don’t think that if the teacher is going to leave or stay, I have to keep working because we don’t know what’s going to happen.. My colleagues and I do not pay attention to who comes and who leaves, we know that we only have to work. Still, we don’t know if one of us is going to leave“.

The Chivas left back added that “the team is still working, the team is still good and We don’t pay attention if there is a change of coach, we have taken the matches and we were not given the results. Today you can see that difference on the field, we felt very confident“.

