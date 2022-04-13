Cristian Castro faked the sit-in at his daughter’s party

In the past week, Veronica Castro70 years old, very upset, uploaded a post to her social networks saying that her son Cristian castro47, had left him planted with her little girl’s birthday party Raphaelwhich was supposedly scheduled for April 3 in Uruguay, the country where the singer has lived for three months, but the minor never arrived. TVNotes He took on the task of investigating and we found out that in reality the girl did not travel because the singer did not carry out the corresponding procedures to get her daughter out of Colombia, a situation that left the minor very sad, because it was until she arrived at the airport with his mom, Paola Eraso, which they found out. We talked with a friend of Verónica Castro about the situation and she told us that it was all a set up so as not to look bad with the minor:

– Is it true that Cristian was going to celebrate his daughter’s birthday in Uruguay?

“Look, I doubt very much that Cristian organized a whole party because I know, from Verónica, that Cristian has only been living in Montevideo, Uruguay for three months, and for now he is staying in a hotel because his house has not yet been delivered to him.”

-In the invitation comes the name of a hotel where the party would take place…

“Yes, it is the hotel where Cristian is staying, but I spoke with Vero and asked her if she had been invited to stay with her granddaughter and she told me no; That seemed very strange to me because Vero has spent a lot of time with his granddaughter. In addition, it is very illogical to say that he organized a whole party for her in Uruguay since the girl lives in Colombia with her mother, there she has her life and her little friends, while in Uruguay only he lives and if Vero would not go, then who were your guests? From then on nothing made sense to me, besides, I know them quite well”.

-What are you talking about?

“I have been friends with Verónica for many years and I know very well how they handle each other; everything is false, about the birthday, about the party, about the sit-in, how barbaric! I love them, but it’s unfair that they lie like that just to get attention, not to look bad with the girl and by the way they blame Paola, Rafaela’s mother, who has always tried to have a good relationship with them and He has never denied seeing the girl, rather it is the other way around”.

-Because what you say?

“Look, since the pandemic began, Vero had an anxiety crisis, that’s why she went to take refuge in her house in Acapulco and told me that she has been estranged from her granddaughter, she told me that the girl has been looking for her a lot, that she calls, but that she has not been in the mood to answer him, she even says that the last time they spoke she told him not to call her and that she would better look for her.

-And you haven’t even done it now that it was your granddaughter’s birthday?

“No, he didn’t even look for her to congratulate her, they loved each other very much, but he hasn’t called her.”

Why is Veronica behaving like this?

“Vero is kind of depressed. Since her mother, Doña Soco, died two years ago, she has panic attacks, anxiety attacks and she doesn’t want to see anyone, I imagine that’s why”.

-But Veronica has always been seen in a good mood…

“Yes, but since her mother’s death she has been very sad, she doesn’t want to see anyone, or go out, or work, nothing; just as I see her, I feel as if she is letting herself die”.

-And your children or your brothers?, nobody is near?

“She is very lonely, with her sister Betty she cannot see herself or in painting, with her other brothers she does not even speak on the phone and with her children she has never had a close relationship, they prefer to be far away and make their life.”

-Perhaps your granddaughter would give you encouragement…

“Yes, but he doesn’t want to.” -In his networks, Vero put that the girl left Cristian planted with everything and the party, why did he say that? “The truth is, I don’t know, I’m sure Vero doesn’t even know the truth of the situation, I suppose that was what Cristian told him and Vero found it easy to upload that message on networks.”

-So, Veronica didn’t talk to her granddaughter’s mother about this situation?

“No, he simply wrote what Cristian told him and uploaded it to his networks without thinking about it, but he has not said anything or commented on it, for me that Cristian only wanted to justify not having been able to celebrate her birthday with his daughter” .

-Why would Cristian be justified?

“I understand that Cristian is recording his album; In fact, Vero told him that he wanted to go see him and he told her no because he is very busy working and that he doesn’t have time for distractions; That’s why I tell you that all this about the party is just a story.

-Cristian does give the pension?

“Yes, I understand that Cristian complies with the pension because it is his obligation, if not, he would get into trouble, because there is an order from the authorities.”

Are you a responsible father?

“As I tell you, he gives the pension, but honestly he is not a present, loving, or detailed father, that is not and I think he never will be,” he concluded.