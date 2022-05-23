Cristian Castro surprises with his change of look and the networks explode

the mexican singer Cristian castro caused a wave of impressions on social networks after a presentation in Venezuela in which he appeared with a strange change of look.

The interpreter of “You will not be able” now wears long, yellow hair and keeps it somewhat disheveled. The furor over his image began when the Venezuelan singer, Gustavo Elis, criticized the physical appearance of the son of actress Verónica Castro.

@gustavoelistiktok Forgive me Cristian but I had to do it 🙈🙈🙈🤣🤣😅 ♬ original sound – Gustavo Elis

On his TikTok social network account, the Venezuelan posted a video in which he compares Castro to ‘Beetlejuice’, the famous character that was created by Tim Burton and was played by actor Michael Keaton in the film released in 1988.

“Forgive me Cristian but I had to do it,” Elis wrote in his clip on the aforementioned social network.

As expected, the image has already become a meme, however, many of his fans quickly came out to defend him.

“The important thing is the voice, many would already like to sing like that”, “But he sings like few others”, “No way, it was not the time for that”, “But he sings better than Bad Bunny”, “With that voice he can walk like want”, were some of the messages published on the networks /

“It reminded me of Dr. Emmett Brown from the movie Back to the Future,” was another comment.