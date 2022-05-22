Cristian Castro surprises with his strange change of look and they compare him with Walter Mercado

The singer Cristian Castro had a presentation in Venezuela in the midst of this new wave of concerts that are manifesting in the nation. However, this show had a particularity because the Mexican was different from the last thing that was seen on his social networks, because premiered new look.

The social networks exploded, and it is that many did not agree with the change of color of their hair, because now it looks yellow and quite long for a man, while before it looked a bit white but painted. Besides, they compared him with the astrologer Walter Mercado.

The interpreter of ‘Por amarte asi’ has a long musical career, which is why his fans in Venezuela did not hesitate to attend his concert to be able to witness a show with his greatest songs.

Nevertheless, Gustavo Elis, Venezuelan singer also attacked the new physical appearance of the Mexican However, many of his fans defended him despite the great criticism he received after a comparison he made on the Tiktok social network.

In the official account of the Venezuelan, you can see the audiovisual and before finishing you can see an image where compares it to ‘Beetlejuice’who is a character that was created by Tim Burton and was played by actor Michael Keaton, because it is someone fictitious.

The character consists of a supposed ghost who wears his hair quite disheveled, while his costume is a bit conspicuous because it is accompanied by many stripes. Elis wrote on the aforementioned network: “Forgive me Cristian but I had to do it“, is the message that accompanies the video that already exceeds 86 thousand reproductions.

“But he sings like few others”, “With that voice he can walk as he wants”, “No way, it was not the time for that”, “But he sings better than Bad Bunny”, “The important thing is the voice, many would already like to sing like this”, “to me reminded me of Dr. Emmett Brown from the movie Back to the Future“,”Here is the version that not all singers are pure physical, tremendous voice”, was part of the comments of the publication.

Despite the criticism, the Mexican stated that for him it was “reconnect with his home”as he explained that he considers Venezuelans to be “very close.”

It may interest you:

· Cristian Castro surprises with his particular hip movement

· The viral video where Cristian Castro imitated Luis Miguel after the rivalry was revealed

· They say that Luis Miguel disrespected Cristian Castro and ridiculed him, even though he has never messed with him