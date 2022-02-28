Cristián de la Fuente attacks the Chilean channel after disassociating his wife

Christian of the Sourcethe former judge of “This is how you dance”, this weekend shared the situation that his wife is experiencing, Angelica Castrowho was part of the Chilean program “Here we are all”.

However, Just four months after joining the project, she was cut from television, because “Channel 13 still does not have names for driving”, Angélica Castro mentioned as the reason for her dismissal.

Faced with this scenario, Cristián De la Fuente used his Instagram to show his discontent and criticize the channel’s decision:

“Much success to those who follow. A great loss for Channel 13. They did not know how to appreciate what they had,” the actor wrote, later adding: “Sand misses the 13 of the 90′. It was another channel.

Angélica Castro’s response after her abrupt departure

Angélica Castro entered the program together with Sergio Lagoswho was the animator of the “Festival de Viña”. Last Thursday, the cheerleader surprised her followers with the sad news that she would no longer be part of “Here we are all.”

“Today I end my day with a heavy heart but full of gratitude and love towards each one of those who were part of my journey with the program Here we are all, ‘my family’ as I said many times from the heart”, wrote.

And I add, “Today being February 24 and being communicated by Channel 13 that they have not yet defined the direction of the program, I must continue advancing with my personal future and work projects”he affirmed while uploading nice memories of the program.

Look at the story of Cristián de la Fuente