Cristián de la Fuente fulfills the dream of his daughter Laura who is recovering after being shot

After the moments of anguish that Cristián de la Fuente experienced In the past week when in an attempted assault her daughter Laura received a bullet that pierced both of her legs, and put his life in danger, This Friday the Chilean actor shared a moment of happiness that he lived with the young woman.

It was through Instagram where the actor shared with his more than a million followers a photograph in which Laura de la Fuente is seen accompanied by her friend Andrés Recio and Alessia Cara, the young woman’s favorite artist.

And it is that according to the publication, this weekend, Laura de la Fuente will attend the Lollapalooza Chile music festival to see her artist on stage but due to the incident she suffered it would not be possible and she was very affected.

“Because of what happened last week, Lau wasn’t going to be able to go to Lollapalooza today to see her favorite singer as she still can’t walk properly…and she was really sad about it.”wrote the actor.

“But today @andresrecio knocked on the door of our house and gave him the most beautiful surprise that Lau could receive when he saw @alessiasmusic in front of her in her own house. Thank you thank you thank you. I really have no words to thank that smile they put on Lau today. That for me is NOT priceless! ”Concluded the also television host.

Cristian de la Fuente surprises his daughter, Laura, with

unexpected visit

Photo: Instagram @iamdelafuente

While, Angélica Castro, mother of Laura de la Fuente also used this social network to thank Andrés for the gesture he had with his daughter and the moments of happiness that he gave her for a few hours.

“Thank you God, thank you life, thanks to all the prayers, thank you my friend @andresrecio for showing us that it is possible, you are great, a warrior! Thank you for giving Lau this great surprise and giving her a smile with the visit of @alessiasmusic, a young woman who day day in her lyrics and in his music he pushes thousands to embrace and accept their wounds, to find light in the depths of darkness and to love our beauty without having to change a thousandth of our being. Love you !!”, wrote the also actress.