Cristián de la Fuente shares the first family photo with Laura after being shot in an assault

Christian of the Sourceanimator of Televisa’s Miss Universe 2021, suffered a violent assault on March 10 while he was driving his car together with his daughter, Laura of the Source. The young woman was seriously injured, after receiving the impact of a bullet in her legs, and she had to undergo surgery. Now out of danger, these days she is in the process of recovery.

In the incident, two subjects who were on a motorcycle cornered the Chilean’s car and threatened him with a pistol in the driver’s window, shooting twice in the air, seriously injuring Laura, “in the end he had three impacts with a single bullet”, and added “half of the other bullet was left in the car. It could have reached me or Laura’s friend”, Cristián de la Fuente told a press conference.

Recently, the actor shared a post with his dog, telling about his daughter’s improvement and asking them to continue praying for her speedy recovery:

“He takes care of us and gives us all love (referring to his pet) … Thank you all for your messages of support”, and continued “Lau continues to advance step by step… literally, today he had control and is better… so keep praying. Let’s go, it’s possible!!!!”, wrote.

Angélica Castro shares the first photo of Laura de la Fuente after the incident

Angelica Castrowife of Cristián de la Fuente and mother of Laura, published on her Instagram the first photo of her daughter after being seriously injured and undergoing emergency surgery, in the emotional postcard, You can see both parents accompanying and supporting Laura in these difficult times:

“My biggest treasure! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU… I love you with my life!!! Step by step recovering thanks to your good energies and prayers”Castro shared.