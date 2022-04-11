Cristian Nodal’s mother talks about her health from the hospital

Since 2020, Mrs. Cristy Nodal, mother of singer Cristian Nodal He has sent some messages regarding a health situation that he is going through, although at first it was believed that they were consequences of the Covid-19 that he suffered.

This time, Cristy Nodal surprised by appearing from the hospital where she broke the silence about her health condition.

“Thank you God for this opportunity of life. I know that many people are praying for my health, which I thank from the bottom of my heart. I had not been able to eat for a month, I had no strength and everything went wrong every time”began to count.

And he continued narrating the hard road he has faced to finally have a diagnosis, “I have had countless studies. But yesterday we received the news that he had a malignant tumor in his colon and they had to operate immediately but I never lost faith! ”

According to the singer’s mother, something unexpected happened when he was about to go in for a check-up to see his colon again, “Before doing my last exam, they saw that by the grace of God, when checking my colon again, it was in perfect condition leaving the doctors astonished”.

On the reaction of the doctors in this regard, he commented, “One case in a thousand, that’s what they said. Miracles exist!”

The lady finished by saying, “Infinite thanks for each of your prayers to my family and my parents who do not let go of your hand, I do not do this video for any purpose, just bear witness that God exists and is infinitely kind”.