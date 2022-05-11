Cristian Sacaza says goodbye to Honduras Progreso and announces his departure abroad

attacking midfielder Christian Javier Sacaza He is about to become a new Honduran legionnaire for the next season.

The 23-year-old footballer himself said goodbye to the ranks of the Honduran Progress and was enthusiastic about the opportunity to go abroad.

The one born in Río Estaban, Colón, spoke with the official page of the Betcris League and revealed that his possible destination would be soccer in the United States or Colombia.

“I already thanked the club for what it gave me, I’m about to leave and we’re working on it with the president. It is not known if the United States or Colombia, it is a team that gave me many things just like I gave them, thank them for their trust and respect”, Sacaza confessed.

And he added: “Always grateful to them, to the president who has been a good person with me, to the teammates and coaching staff.”

At the time Grupo OPSA reported that the footballer had two specific offers from abroad, one in the MLS, whose club name was not revealed, and another in the América de Cali, one of the largest in Colombia, where it has agreed to carry out a test.

In addition, it was learned that the Club Deportivo Vida would have set its sights on the 23-year-old, but apparently the future of the catracho is abroad.

Due to his great performances, Cristian Sacaza was called up to the Honduran National Team by “Bolillo” Gómez, who was the coach at the time.

The player forged at Atlético Pinares made his debut with the Bicolor on March 24 in the match where he tied 1-1 against Panama for the qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.