Cristian Sacaza says goodbye to Honduras Progreso and announces his departure to soccer abroad!

2022-05-11

Honduran attacking midfielder Christian Javier Sacaza He is about to become a new Honduran legionnaire for the next season.

SEE MORE: Cristian Sacaza: “They told me that I was never going to play soccer, that I would be a drug addict and that I would dedicate myself to smoking marijuana”

The 23-year-old footballer himself said goodbye to the ranks of the Honduran Progress and was enthusiastic about the opportunity to go abroad.

the born in Stephen River, Colonspoke with the official page of the Betcris League and revealed that his possible destination would be football USA or the one of Colombia.

“I have already thanked the club for what it gave me, I am about to leave and we are working on it with the president. It is not known if the United States or Colombia, it is a team that gave me many things just like I gave them, thank them for their trust and respect”, confessed Sacaza.