Cristian Sacaza says goodbye to Honduras Progreso and announces his departure to soccer abroad!
2022-05-11
Honduran attacking midfielder Christian Javier Sacaza He is about to become a new Honduran legionnaire for the next season.
The 23-year-old footballer himself said goodbye to the ranks of the Honduran Progress and was enthusiastic about the opportunity to go abroad.
the born in Stephen River, Colonspoke with the official page of the Betcris League and revealed that his possible destination would be football USA or the one of Colombia.
“I have already thanked the club for what it gave me, I am about to leave and we are working on it with the president. It is not known if the United States or Colombia, it is a team that gave me many things just like I gave them, thank them for their trust and respect”, confessed Sacaza.
And he added: “Always grateful to them, to the president who has been a good person with me, to the teammates and coaching staff.”
At the time DIEZ reported that the footballer had two specific offers from abroad, one in the mlswhose club name was not disclosed, and another in America de Calione of the largest Colombiawhere you have agreed to perform a test.
Furthermore, it was known that the Life Sports Club He would have set his sights on the 23-year-old, but apparently the catracho’s future is abroad.
Due to his great performances, Christian Sacaza was called to the Honduran National Team by the “Bolillo” Gomezwho was the coach at the time.
The forged in the Atletico Pinares made his debut with the Bicolor on March 24 in the match where he tied 1-1 against Panama for the qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.