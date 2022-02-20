Cristian Sacaza, with an agonizing double, erases the “terror” in La Ceiba and Honduras Progreso beats Vida to forget about relegation!

2022-02-19

Thanks, dude! Christian Sacaza “saved” the fans who watched the Lifetime–Honduran Progress (0-2), which until the last five minutes, had been the worst game of the tournament Closure 2022.

Previous to the goals, a beautiful pipe of selvin guevara to John Paul Monteswhich ended with a shot to the body of “Pipo”, had been the most beautiful of the meeting, which had the Colombian expelled Rafael Agamez (85′), after a hard tackle to albert Wallswho last day had also suffered the kick of mario martinezpropitiating the dump rice.

The excitement lasted until 86′, when the rice ’10’ opened the scoring with the second direct shot in the match. This came after a long ball that after a rebound, the Panamanian won Leslie Heraldezwho assisted the talented attacker who defined coldly before the bailing of Robert “Pipo” Lopez.

At 89′, in a counterattack by Honduras Progreso, Erick Andino attended in the small area sacaza, he shot, the ball deflected into Daniel Palaciosand the 0-2 was finalized for the visitor. With this victory, the team led by Colombian Jhon Jairo López, reached nine points in the tournament, positioning themselves in fourth position; in the accumulated table, they added 22 units, to 12 of which the Platense in the basement.

On the other, Vida, which during the time of the Portuguese Fernando Mira has become accustomed to developing colorful football, remains with seven points and could fall to ninth place. By the way, those who didn’t watch the game before the 80th minute didn’t miss a thing.