Cristian Sacaza would be the most expensive transfer in catracho football: Honduras Progreso reveals its offers

At 23 years old, Cristian Sacaza is close to becoming the next Honduran soccer export player, but before that he would accomplish an unprecedented event in the National League: becoming the most expensive signing in history. Born in Río Estaban, Colón, he has marveled at Honduras Progreso in recent seasons, so much so that he even earned a place in the Honduran National Team on the first qualifying round of 2022, although he was unable to debut. Who wears the ’10’ rice cooker, has scored three goals in the current Clausura 2022 Tournament, where he has been key to the 12 points of the progressives in the first eight days, thus forgetting about relegation and entering group positions.

As he confessed to Grupo OPSA, the president of Honduras, Elías Nazar, for Sacaza they have called the house on countless occasions, because being an extreme midfielder, creator, with a good punch and who also has a goal, has made him a pain in the ass. head of the teams in the National League, where he only debuted in 2020. “Cristian is unstoppable. He showed it this Thursday (2-1 vs Victoria) and he has done it against the greats. He is making a difference in the league. We have in our hands a couple of proposals for him, but since we have waited so long, we will give him a chance until the end of the tournament to choose the best one in May”, said Nazar.

OFFERS Immediately, the forged in Pinares of the Liga de Ascenso has two specific offers from abroad, one in the MLS, whose club name was not revealed, and another in América de Cali, one of the largest in Colombia, where It has agreed to carry out a test in May. But the most extravagant is that of the Vida Social Sports Club, which, having businessman Luis Cruz in charge of the presidency, has the economic position to pay millions of lempiras for his services. “From Vida we have a formal written proposal with a stipulated amount, which is quite high for local football, it would be the most expensive transfer in the National League,” confessed the president of Honduras, who did not want to reveal the price of the possible transfer. “I reserve the amount for myself, but it is even higher than what Honduras has received with international transfers,” said Nazar.